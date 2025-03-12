Canada Nickel Company Inc.: Canada Nickel Announces Further Successful Exploration Results from the "Three Giants" including Highest Grade to Date at Mann West

Highlights

The Three Giants - Reid, Mann West, and Midlothian continue to deliver strong results Mann West: Highest grade interval to date with 0.63% nickel over 4.5 metres within 18 metres of 0.40% nickel within an entire mineralized core length of 452 metres of 0.27% nickel, in hole MAN24-79 Midlothian: Consistently higher grades across entire core lengths. 0.32% nickel over 49 metres, within an entire hole length of 441.5 metres at 0.29% nickel in hole MID24-13. Reid - infill and extension drilling continues in line with expectations including targeted higher-grade nickel intersected in two new holes: 0.48% nickel over 12.0 metres and 0.41% nickel over 37.5 metres within 73.5 metres of 0.34% in REI24-52, all within an entire core length of 722.7 metres at 0.24% nickel 0.47% nickel over 9.4 metres within 171.5 metres averaging 0.27% nickel in REI24-51



TORONTO, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce additional exploration drilling results from the Reid, Mann West and Midlothian properties.

CEO Mark Selby said, "Our regional exploration program is consistently yielding excellent outcomes with each of the Three Giants delivering strong drilling results. These targets each have a target footprint larger than our flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, underscoring the large-scale potential of the Timmins Nickel District. We are excited to publish the remaining six resources by mid-2025, bringing the total to eight regional resources and showcasing the vast scale of nickel resources within the District."

Reid Project

Canada Nickel recently published its initial mineral resource for Reid (see news release dated December 23, 2024).

Following the initial resource estimate, the company continued with an infill drilling campaign in order to upgrade resources to Measured, Indicated, and Inferred categories. Assays from nine additional holes are presented in this release (Table 1, Figure 1).

Drilling continues this winter at Reid where there are now 18 new completed holes with assays pending. These holes continued to intersect long mineralized intervals comprised mainly of dunite and minor peridotite. REI24-52 was drilled near the center of the core anomaly where it intersected targeted higher grade nickel mineralization, confirming the continuity on strike of at least one higher grade horizon that is oriented west-northwest to east-southeast.

The Reid project is located just 16 kilometres southwest of Crawford and contains a geophysical target of 3.9 square kilometres which is nearly 2.4 times larger than Crawford.

Table 1 - Reid drilling highlights.

Hole ID From

(m) To (m) Length

(m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % Main Area REI24-51 57.0 228.5 171.5 0.27 0.012 0.018 0.013 0.67 5.91 0.08 including 83.0 102.0 19.0 0.36 0.013 0.049 0.020 0.62 6.18 0.11 including 87.0 96.4 9.4 0.47 0.015 0.045 0.016 0.68 5.88 0.14 and 242.3 414.0 171.7 0.25 0.011 0.003 0.005 0.80 5.29 0.04 REI24-52 36.3 759.0 722.7 0.24 0.013 0.012 0.007 0.64 6.03 0.05 including 309.0 321.0 12.0 0.48 0.019 0.058 0.032 0.60 6.68 0.12 and 415.5 489.0 73.5 0.34 0.013 0.022 0.013 0.57 6.02 0.10 Including 415.5 453.0 37.5 0.41 0.014 0.028 0.015 0.61 6.10 0.10 REI24-53 51.0 127.3 76.3 0.24 0.011 0.005 0.006 0.78 5.54 0.06 and 141.9 307.9 166.0 0.26 0.012 0.007 0.006 0.82 5.73 0.09 REI24-54 30.5 118.7 88.2 0.19 0.013 0.003 0.003 0.55 6.62 0.02 and 136.0 160.6 24.6 0.17 0.012 0.004 0.010 0.59 7.41 0.06 and 308.5 313.0 4.5 0.06 0.013 0.708 0.827 0.50 7.53 0.02 REI24-55 45.0 301.1 256.1 0.20 0.013 0.005 0.005 0.53 7.00 0.03 and 315.1 561.0 245.9 0.22 0.012 0.005 0.006 0.67 6.55 0.04 REI24-56 70.1 621.0 550.9 0.23 0.013 0.003 0.003 0.64 5.94 0.05 REI24-58 57.0 531.0 474.0 0.25 0.012 0.004 0.004 0.81 5.61 0.04 including 160.5 174.0 13.5 0.30 0.013 0.003 0.005 0.68 5.77 0.07 Central Dyke Corridor REI24-49 40.0 189.2 149.2 0.28 0.012 0.006 0.006 0.76 5.55 0.05 including 40.0 61.5 21.5 0.36 0.012 0.023 0.009 0.70 5.82 0.09 and 226.5 280.5 54.0 0.26 0.012 0.003 0.005 0.73 5.51 0.08 and 363.3 440.7 77.4 0.26 0.012 0.016 0.011 0.59 5.64 0.06 REI24-57 30.8 357.0 326.2 0.18 0.013 0.004 0.005 0.53 7.08 0.04

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.



Midlothian Property

The Midlothian property is located 70 kilometres south-southeast of Timmins, 25 kilometres west of Matachewan and is directly accessible by road. A total of 16 drillholes have been completed at this property. All 16 holes intersected long intervals of dunite at shallow depths (Figure 2). These holes were drilled on a target measuring 2.7 kilometres long and 0.4 to 0.9 kilometres wide with a target footprint of 1.7 square kilometres (compared to Crawford resource of 1.5 square kilometres). This release contains assay information on the last two completed holes, each of which intersected long intervals of consistently higher-grade mineralization. (see new releases dated April 13, 2023, May 24, 2023, and January 23 2025).

Table 2 - Midlothian drilling highlights.

Hole ID From

(m) To (m) Length

(m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % MID24-13 112.5 554.0 441.5 0.29 0.010 0.003 0.005 0.16 4.54 0.04 Including 190.0 199.0 9.0 0.36 0.011 0.003 0.005 0.14 4.62 0.01 and 505.0 554 49.0 0.32 0.009 0.003 0.005 0.10 3.56 0.06 MID24-14 9.0 474.3 465.3 0.27 0.012 0.003 0.004 0.26 5.49 0.02

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.



Mann Property

The Mann property is located 22 kilometres east of Crawford between Timmins and Cochrane and is 80% owned by Canada Nickel and 20% by Noble Mineral Exploration. The target consists of four separate targets, Mann North, Mann West (together formerly Mann Northwest), Mann Central and Mann South. This release provides an assay update from six holes, three holes at Mann West, and three holes at Mann South.

Mann West

Mann West is approximately 3.5 kilometres long by up to 1.1 kilometres wide (covering 3.4 square kilometres). The drill program completed focused on the southern half of the target with drilling completed over a strike length of 1.7 kilometres and a width of at least 600 metres. All drillholes intersected long sections of well-serpentinized peridotite and minor dunite with disseminated and visible nickel sulphide mineralization consisting primarily of pentlandite and heazlewoodite. The Company has drilled a total of 40 holes to date at Mann West (Figure 2), with 31 holes drilled during the 2024 program. The company is currently working on an initial resource estimate expected by April 2025. Assays from three holes are presented in this release and a final two holes are awaiting assays.

Table 3 - Mann West drilling highlights.

Hole ID From

(m) To (m) Length

(m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % MAN24-79 48.7 501.0 452.3 0.27 0.012 0.025 0.013 0.25 6.28 0.10 Including 192.0 210.0 18.0 0.40 0.012 0.124 0.042 0.15 6.16 0.09 Including 205.5 210.0 4.5 0.63 0.011 0.434 0.138 0.15 5.82 0.13 and 358.5 412.5 54.0 0.34 0.013 0.037 0.017 0.15 6.11 0.15 MAN24-80 6.0 337.5 331.5 0.24 0.012 0.016 0.012 0.35 6.42 0.15 Including 43.5 54.0 10.5 0.41 0.011 0.092 0.041 0.15 5.31 0.11 and 118.5 157.5 39.0 0.29 0.014 0.019 0.006 0.57 6.32 0.12 MAN24-98 94.5 211.8 117.3 0.24 0.012 0.016 0.009 0.31 6.22 0.07 and 218.4 501.0 282.6 0.23 0.013 0.021 0.011 0.37 6.78 0.09

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.



Mann South

This target is approximately 5.9 kilometres long by up to 1.2 kilometres wide, having an arcuate and irregular shape, with an overall area of 4.1 square kilometres. The company drilled 20 holes in 2024 and successfully intersected varying degrees of serpentinized peridotite and minor pyroxenite. Peridotite shows anomalous values of PGE in hole MAN24-96. Assays from three holes are presented in this release.

Table 4 - Mann South drilling highlights.

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % MAN24-88 61.4 496.5 435.1 0.23 0.011 0.003 0.005 0.48 5.70 0.05 MAN24-95 33.0 402.0 369.0 0.18 0.013 0.005 0.005 0.46 7.17 0.05 MAN24-96 32.1 402.0 369.9 0.17 0.013 0.052 0.065 0.38 7.06 0.01 including 38.0 65.0 27.0 0.18 0.016 0.360 0.046 0.08 8.09 0.02 and 92.5 154.5 62.0 0.08 0.014 0.109 0.347 0.33 7.58 0.01

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.



Table 5: Drillhole Orientation

Hole ID Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) MANN WEST MAN24-79 496793.5 5412392 215 -50 501 MAN24-80 496749.9 5411989 215 -50 474 MAN24-98 495901.7 5412589 220 -50 501 MANN SOUTH MAN24-88 503622 5408792 50 -50 501 MAN24-95 502507 5405555 55 -50 402 MAN24-96 502253 5405841 35 -50 402 REID REI24-49 456964.1 5404097 130 -50 483 REI24-51 457900 5404100 90 -60 447 REI24-52 457349.4 5404196 180 -55 759 REI24-53 457930.1 5404253 90 -60 372 REI24-54 456960 5403900 180 -55 501 REI24-55 457754.4 5404635 90 -60 561 REI24-56 457327.8 5404025 180 -60 621 REI24-57 456960.9 5403900 130 -55 537 REI24-58 457929.4 5404172 270 -60 531 MIDLOTHIAN MID24-13 500117 5303240 180 -50 554 MID24-14 498707 5303083 180 -52 537

Statement Regarding TSX Venture

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Quality Assurance and Control, Drilling and Assaying

Edwin Escarraga, MSc, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. One set of samples is transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins, while a second set of samples is securely shipped to SGS Lakefield for preparation, with analysis performed at SGS Burnaby. All are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby

CEO

Phone: 647-256-1954

Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill and exploration results relating to the target properties described herein (the "Properties"), the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and the Properties, timing and completion (if at all) of mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development plans and results, corporate and technical objectives, receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the acquisition described herein and the completion of the transaction. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.