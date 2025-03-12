Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
KI-Revolution trifft Immobilienmarkt: Pioneers Partner Nabo zielt auf einen 2-Billionen-Dollar-Markt ab!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DK06 | ISIN: US44951X1046 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
11.03.25
16:46 Uhr
1,640 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SANTECH HOLDINGS LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANTECH HOLDINGS LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2025 12:06 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Santech Holdings Limited Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: STEC) ("Santech" or the "Company") announced today that it received a notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NASDAQ") confirming the Company has regained compliance with NASDAQ's minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). NASDAQ noted this matter is now closed.

About Santech Holdings Limited

Santech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: STEC) is a consumer-focused technology company. The Company historically served a large number of high net-worth clients in China in financial services and health management, and accumulated a large customer base. The Company has exited or disposed of its historical businesses in financial services and is actively exploring innovative new opportunities in technology, including but not limited to new retail, social e-commerce and metaverse. For more information, please visit https://ir.santechholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "plan," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "expect," "aim," "believe," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "is/are likely to," "could" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Santech Holdings Limited
Email: ir@santechholdings.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.