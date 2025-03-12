The Chinese manufacturer launched its new Infinite panel at the Solar Solutions Amsterdam event in the Netherlands. The module measures 1,762 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and has a temperature coefficient of -0. 26%/C. Chinese solar manufacturer Aiko Solar has unveiled a new solar module for commercial and industrial (C&I) projects at the Solar Solutions Amsterdam event, in the Netherlands. "The launch of Infinite into global delivery is a key milestone in our expansion," an Aiko spokesperson stated. "By combining groundbreaking efficiency with a sleek aesthetic, we are providing the market with the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...