Healthy Choice Wellness Corp.: Healthy Choice Wellness Provides Shareholder Update Highlighting Strategic Growth Drivers

HOLLYWOOD, FL, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. ("HCWC" or the "Company") (NYSEAM: HCWC), a holding company operating 19 natural and organic grocery stores across six states, provides a shareholder update highlighting its key growth drivers for 2025, which include operational efficiencies, new revenue streams, investment in key leadership roles and enhanced customer engagement.

Healthy Choice Wellness Chairman and CEO Jeff Holman commented, "We are making strategic investments that position HCWC for sustainable growth. By fortifying our team, expanding revenue generation, and enhancing customer engagement, we continue to build a solid foundation for profitability. These initiatives not only drive financial growth but also reinforce our commitment to the local communities and respected customers we serve. With a data-driven approach and a focus on innovation in the health and wellness retail sector, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering long-term value to all our stakeholders."

Operational Efficiencies & Proven Retail Strategies

HCWC is executing recognized, industry-leading retail tactics to optimize operations and drive sales by enhancing supply chain efficiencies. By strengthening relationships with brand partners through strategic collaboration and data-driven decision making, the Company expects to continue improving scalability and ultimately profitability. Additionally, in 2025, these tactics have started to generate a secondary revenue stream that HCWC management believes will begin covering a large portion of monthly operating expenses by the end of 2025.

Baking Commissaries to Create New Revenue Streams

HCWC has initiated the implementation of new in-house baking commissaries at the following banners: Mother Earth's Storehouse (serving Mother Earth's Storehouse and all 8 Green's Natural Foods Stores), Ada's Natural Market (serving Ada's Natural Market and all 3 Paradise Stores), and GreenAcres Market Bradley Fair (serving all 5 GreenAcres Market stores). These commissaries will generate new revenue while driving additional traffic to retail locations. Additionally, the Company intends to launch a wholesale business to supply bread and pies to local restaurants and businesses, further establishing its commitment to serving local communities.

Investment in Growth-Oriented Leadership Roles

The Company has expanded leadership to include the following key roles:

Director of Merchandising: Leads co-op program sales and execution while overseeing product data and metrics.



Data Analyst: Focused on optimizing the efficiency and effectiveness of the co-op program and product performance.



Marketing Manager: Manages the customer rewards program and marketing strategies to drive traffic and increase same-store sales.



National Food Service Manager: Standardizing and launching food service programs across all locations, creating new revenue streams through in-store bakeries and commissaries.The industry veterans hired by HCWC to fill these roles bring a combined 35 years of industry related experience to the Company.

Enhanced Customer Engagement & Loyalty Programs

HCWC is strengthening customer loyalty initiatives through its enhanced, unified rewards programs and targeted marketing. Additionally, the Company is expanding seasonal and localized marketing campaigns to increase store traffic and competitive positioning while leveraging data-driven insights to improve promotional effectiveness and personalization.

About Healthy Choice Wellness Corp.

Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives.

Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company operates:

Ada's Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store offering fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items ( www.Adasmarket.com ).



Paradise Health & Nutrition's three stores that likewise offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins, and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items ( www.ParadiseHealthDirect.com ).



Mother Earth's Storehouse, an organic and health food and vitamin store in New York's Hudson Valley, which has been in existence for over 40 years ( www.MotherEarthStorehouse.com ).



Greens Natural Foods' eight stores in New York and New Jersey, offering a selection of 100% organic produce and all-natural, non-GMO groceries and bulk foods; a wide selection of local products; an organic juice and smoothie bar; a fresh foods department, which offers fresh and healthy "grab & go" foods; a full selection of vitamins & supplements; as well as health and beauty products. ( www.Greensnaturalfoods.com ).



Ellwood Thompson's, an organic and natural health food and vitamin store located in Richmond, Virginia ( www.ellwoodthompsons.com ).



GreenAcres Market, an organic and natural health food and vitamin chain with five store locations in Kansas and Oklahoma. GreenAcres Market is a chain of premier natural foods stores, offering organic and all natural products and vitamins from both top national brands as well as locally sourced specialty brand ( www.greenacres.com ).



Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy U Wholesale, the Company sells vitamins and supplements, as well as health, beauty and personal care products on its website www.TheVitaminStore.com .

