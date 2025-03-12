Rakovina Therapeutics Inc: Next-Gen Cancer Treatment: Rakovina's AI-Driven ATR Inhibitors Enter Preclinical Testing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV)(FSE: 7JO), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies through artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drug discovery, announced today that the company has received the first synthesized batch of AI-generated ATR inhibitor compounds developed in collaboration with Variational AI.

This milestone marks a significant step forward in Rakovina's mission to accelerate drug discovery using advanced AI-driven platforms. In September 2024, Rakovina announced its partnership with Variational AI to leverage the Enki generative AI platform for the development of next-generation DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitors. Following a rigorous AI-driven selection process, the company shortlisted the most promising ATR inhibitor candidates for synthesis. The first batch of these compounds will now move into preclinical testing at Rakovina's state-of-the-art, integrated wet lab for further evaluation and validation. Results from this phase will guide the selection of lead candidates for further optimization and potential clinical development.

"We are excited to advance our first AI-designed ATR inhibitors into preclinical testing," said Jeffrey Bacha, Executive Chairman of Rakovina Therapeutics. "This represents a major step in leveraging generative AI for drug discovery. The speed and precision of AI in identifying novel, high-potential compounds will significantly accelerate the development of next-generation cancer therapies."

Advancing the Fight Against ATR-Targeted Cancers

ATR (Ataxia Telangiectasia and Rad3-related) inhibitors play a critical role in targeting cancers with DNA repair deficiencies, such as ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers. Despite the potential of ATR inhibitors, no FDA-approved treatments currently exist in this category. Rakovina's AI-driven approach aims to address this gap by rapidly identifying and optimizing ATR-targeted compounds with strong therapeutic potential - including candidates designed to effectively cross the blood-brain barrier, offering new hope for patients with cancers that affect the central nervous system.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking and Enki platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

