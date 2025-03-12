MangoApps Announces General Availability of First-of-Its-Kind Unified AI Hub

Transform enterprise knowledge into AI that speaks your language, follows your rules, and scales with your business.

MangoApps, the one seamless AI-powered hub for all employees, announced the general availability of MangoApps AI Hub, the industry's first enterprise-grade AI solution built for a unified digital workplace. Following an extensive preview throughout 2024, AI Hub is now available to all companies.

MangoApps AI Hub integrates AI Assistants, Agents, and knowledge management tools directly into enterprise workflows to enhance productivity, reduce friction in accessing information, and make AI adoption seamless for all employees. Unlike generic AI solutions, MangoApps AI Hub supports Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) that utilizes company-specific knowledge, ensuring precise, relevant, and secure responses tailored to individual users.

"AI Hub is a natural extension of MangoApps' vision to be the hub for all employees that unites communication, collaboration, and knowledge into one seamless experience," said Anup Kejriwal, CEO of MangoApps. "With AI Hub, we're embedding intelligence directly into the fabric of the employee experience. Now, every worker gets instant access to the knowledge they need to be productive and engaged, while protecting private information."

A Game-Changer for Enterprise AI Adoption

MangoApps AI Hub addresses a critical gap in the AI market by bringing powerful AI-driven capabilities into one unified experience, including:

AI-Enabled Knowledge Management - Consolidate knowledge from various sources, including internal documents, policies, wikis, and third-party repositories, into a single AI-ready knowledge base.

Unmatched Vendor Flexibility -Deploy best-of-breed AI technologies without being locked into a single provider with support for Large Language Models (LLMs) from Microsoft, Google, Anthropic, OpenAI, Meta, and more.

Bring Your Own Assistant (BYOA) - Integrates with AI platforms such as AWS Bedrock and Google Cloud AI to enable companies to Bring Your Own Assistant (BYOA) into one unified experience.

Role-Based Access & Security - Ensures AI tools align with job functions while maintaining strict access controls and compliance with enterprise security policies.

Visibility & Analytics - IT teams gain full visibility into AI usage, ensuring compliance, efficiency, and continued AI optimization.

Advancing the Mission of The Employee Hub

According to McKinsey , 92-percent of companies plan to increase AI investments in the next three years. However, only 1-percent have AI fully integrated into workflows and driving substantial business outcomes. Providing employees AI tools in a unified hub ensures these future investments are adopted by employees and deliver the substantial business outcomes leaders are looking for.

Organizations interested in leveraging AI-powered knowledge management as part of a unified employee experience are encouraged to contact the MangoApps team for a live demo.

About MangoApps

At MangoApps, our goal is a world where all employees, whether they work at a desk or on the frontline, are engaged, efficient, and fulfilled. With the only unified hub for people, knowledge, tools, and AI - MangoApps customers are able to provide everything employees need in one place. Spanning more than 15-years since its founding, MangoApps is trusted by some of the largest and most recognized companies in the world. Learn more about the one hub that connects it all at www.mangoapps.com.

