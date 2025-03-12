Buffalo Named KeyBank's "Market of the Year" for 2024

Award reflects the comprehensive growth, client-centric approach and collaboration among all of KeyBank's lines of business in Buffalo

KeyBank's Buffalo market has been named the bank's 2024 Market of the Year. This award recognizes the service teammates provide to clients and acknowledges the Buffalo market as the top performer among the 27 markets in the company's footprint. This is the second time in the past decade that Buffalo has been named Key's Market of the Year. The market received the award in 2016 following KeyCorp's acquisition of Buffalo based First Niagara Financial Group.

Home to KeyBank's Northeast Regional Headquarters, Buffalo is consistently a top performer throughout the bank's footprint. In 2024, the work done by teammates in Key's Buffalo market helped clients meet their financial goals while growing revenue in several lines of business, including:

Consumer

Commercial Banking and Commercial Payments

Business Banking

Investment Services

This award was bestowed at KeyBank's annual Chairman's Awards celebration in Cleveland on February 25th. It was presented to KeyBank Buffalo Market President Michael McMahon by KeyCorp Chairman & CEO Chris Gorman, KeyBank Head of Consumer Banking Victor Alexander and KeyBank Head of Commercial Banking Ken Gavrity.

"The Market of the Year Award recognizes our teammates' unwavering commitment to our clients and KeyBank's steadfast commitment to Western New York," said McMahon. "I am so proud of our Buffalo team and their tireless work to deliver the best of Key to local clients and our community."

With the award comes a traveling crystal trophy that will spend the next year at KeyBank's Regional Headquarters office in the Larkin at Exchange Building.

"Competition for this award is always steep, and our entire Buffalo team stood out as a top performer in 2024," said Gorman. "Their unwavering commitment to our clients is reflected in their results. We congratulate them on their success, this award and their commitment to serving the community in so many ways."

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at December 31, 2024.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC

Photo L-R: Kevin McCormack: KeyBank Buffalo Business Banking Team Leader, Sean Moskal: KeyBank Buffalo Commercial Banking Team Leader, Chiwuike Owunwanne: KeyBank Buffalo Corporate Responsibility Officer, Michael McMahon: KeyBank Buffalo Market President, Kyle Morgan: Buffalo Key Private Bank Team Leader, Matthew Zvolensky: KeyBank Buffalo Market Retail Leader.

