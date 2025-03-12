Taher, Inc. Extends ArrowStream Partnership to Continue Serving Up Smarter Solutions

ArrowStream's Platform Empowers Taher to Optimize Spend and Streamline Operations Nationwide

ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leader in supply chain management technology for the foodservice industry, proudly announces the renewal of its partnership with Taher, Inc. ("Taher"), a contract foodservice management company serving clients across a growing nationwide footprint providing critical services such as K-12 school lunch management, campus dining, and senior living. Since 2021, Taher has relied on ArrowStream's innovative platform to streamline supply chain operations, enhance communication with suppliers, and ensure pricing accuracy.

With ArrowStream, Taher simplifies the management and auditing of pricing contracts, enabling seamless collaboration and ensuring accurate invoicing. ArrowStream's powerful tools also give Taher better visibility into its spending - what, where, and how - helping the company achieve year-over-year spend reductions and improve spend impact.

"ArrowStream has become an indispensable part of our operations," said Trent Taher, Vice President of Purchasing at Taher. "Their Supplier Discovery tool has been a game-changer, allowing us to easily research and collaborate with thousands of suppliers. They're truly an extension of our team, helping us navigate supply chain challenges with efficiency and confidence. ArrowStream empowers us with data-driven insights and the tools we need to make smart decisions, ensuring we consistently meet our operational and financial goals."

ArrowStream's technology plays a pivotal role in ensuring compliance, which is essential for a rapidly growing operator like Taher. This is especially critical as the company expands its services and continues to serve K-12 schools with high standards and accountability.

"Taher has been an incredible partner, and we're thrilled to continue supporting them with our solutions," said Jay Moon, Chief Customer Officer at ArrowStream. "For a company like Taher, compliance is non-negotiable. Our platform ensures their team is laser-focused on purchasing exactly what they're supposed to. We're honored to contribute to their focus of delivering exceptional dining experiences across diverse sectors."

ArrowStream empowers foodservice operators to streamline and optimize their supply chain operations. Whether it's managing contracts, sourcing new suppliers or addressing complex challenges, ArrowStream delivers solutions that make a real impact. Trusted by leading brands like Jersey Mike's, Captain D's, and Chicken Salad Chick, ArrowStream helps businesses make smarter purchasing decisions, ensure supply continuity, and build stronger partnerships.

