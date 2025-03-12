NRG Energy: The Power of Communication: How Gin Kinney and Her Team Are Shaping NRG's Culture

Originally published on NRG Energy Insights

Welcome to Culture in Focus, where we're highlighting the unique workplace culture at NRG through the stories of our greatest asset: our people. Our culture is defined by the people who bring it to life every day. That's why we're excited to spotlight Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, Gin Kinney.

Gin's authenticity, warmth, and humor have made her a beloved figure at NRG, where she leads a diverse and talented team. Her role touches many facets of the company - brand, communications, sustainability, philanthropy, and talent - all with one purpose: to support NRG's mission and goals.

A team with heart

Gin's approach to leadership is driven by her deep admiration for her team. As she puts it, "The most rewarding part of my job is coming to work with a great team. Our team has grit, has determination. We're a bit relentless in our pursuit of achieving our goals." Admittedly biased, Gin refers to her team as "the heartbeat of the organization," serving a vital role in making NRG a vibrant place to work and helping the company fulfill its mission.

What makes Gin's team unique is their unstoppable drive paired with a sense of togetherness. "At times, we move at a pace that's not for the faint of heart," Gin shares with a laugh. "But we do this with an incredible amount of heart." It's this blend of persistence and compassion that helps build collaboration.

Where communication and culture align

It's no surprise that Gin is passionate about communication. For her, it's the backbone of any thriving culture. "One of the things I attribute to building a strong culture is communication, communication, communication," she emphasized. "When our employees have clarity, then we can create alignment. And alignment creates an opportunity for all of us to work together."

This clarity and alignment allow NRG to celebrate the unique perspectives within the company, while still moving forward as one cohesive team. "We can be different and still aligned," Gin noted. For her, a unified culture doesn't mean conformity, but rather a shared purpose that gives everyone the ability to be their best selves while guiding the company forward.

Leading with vision

Gin's understanding of culture goes beyond words. As a professional communicator, she acknowledges the power of language but is quick to stress that actions speak louder. "Culture isn't just about words. It's about action and the behaviors we choose to take every day and how we show up for each other and for ourselves."

Being a role model is important for leaders; it drives culture, purpose, and vision. As part of NRG's executive management team, Gin plays an essential part in shaping the company's strategy for the future, clearly articulating it, and analyzing what success looks like. "Culture plays a huge part in that because culture [affects how we] attract, retain, and develop talent."

Embracing diversity and supporting growth

Gin is a strong advocate for diversity. "As a senior executive at NRG who also happens to be a woman, I think it's important that we have pathways for other female leaders to grow and develop throughout the company." Having had diverse mentors who championed her career, Gin recognizes the importance of allies in fostering diverse leadership.

Looking forward, she's excited about how NRG is evolving to provide more personalized development opportunities for employees. "We're moving from a jobs-based model to more of a skills-based model," she explained. "How do we continue to refine? Upskill. Offer people more opportunities to have mobility around the company and learn new things."

This big-picture approach is part of what makes NRG a leader at the intersection of energy and technology. As Gin proudly stated,

"The most exciting thing about working at NRG right now is that we really are doing something different. We're honoring our past of being a power generator, providing electricity and natural gas solutions to our customers. But we're also thinking about how we can deliver for our customers things that are more sustainable and that fit their lives in a better way."

The renowned publisher Malcolm Forbes once said that diversity is "the art of thinking independently together." This mirrors Gin's leadership philosophy: diverse perspectives and thinking independently together are the building blocks of a strong, united culture. She also believes that being a leader is an equal-opportunity proposition: "Leadership doesn't have to sit in a particular box in the organization chart. It's about how you show up and the accountability you take."

By encouraging open communication, championing diversity, and leading with purpose, she's helping shape a culture where everyone can thrive.

