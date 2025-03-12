Redactable: Inc. Names Amanda Levay to Its 2025 Female Founders 500 List

Inc.'s Eighth Annual Female Founders List Highlights the Nation's Top Business Leaders Who Challenge the Status Quo to Tackle Some of the World's Biggest Problems

Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its eighth annual Female Founders list , honoring a bold group of 500 women whose innovations and ideas are leading their industries forward. These resilient entrepreneurs expressed grit and drive to collectively attract approximately $9 billion in 2024 revenue and $10.6 billion in funding.

Redactable CEO & Founder Amanda Levay

Inc.'s 2025 Female Founders 500 List Honoree

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world's biggest problems, and cull applicants through three rounds of judging, looking specifically at an entrepreneur's bona fides in the past year. Criteria include quantifiable metrics such as revenue, sales, revenue growth, funding, and audience size. Inc. also looks for qualitative metrics including social media momentum and stories of impact.

Honoree selection is also honed through the evaluation of the program's advisory board: Cate Luzio, founder and CEO of Luminary; Dany Garcia, founder, CEO, and chairperson of the Garcia Companies; Pinky Cole Hayes, founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan; Anu Duggal, founding partner at Female Founders Fund; Katherine Power, serial entrepreneur and partner at Greycroft; Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation and founder of the Cru; and Kay Koplovitz, co-founder and chair at Springboard Enterprises and founder of USA Network.

"Being named to Inc.'s Female Founders 500 List is an incredible honor and a testament to the power of female innovation and perseverance in entrepreneurship and technology," said honoree Amanda Levay, CEO and founder of Redactable . "This recognition highlights the impact forward-thinking solutions can have across industries, especially in addressing critical challenges. I hope this achievement inspires other women in tech to push boundaries, take risks, and create solutions that redefine industries. We need more diverse voices shaping the future of technology, and I'm committed to supporting and mentoring the next generation of female entrepreneurs."

The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey - from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers or spending decades at the helm of an organization.

Levay has redefined the landscape of data security with her groundbreaking work in AI-powered document redaction. As the founder and CEO of Redactable , she has spearheaded the development of an advanced redaction platform that leverages machine learning and natural language processing to ensure sensitive data is permanently removed from documents.

Under Levay's leadership, Redactable has secured more than $7 million in venture capital funding, with the latest round of funding led by Gradient Ventures - Google's AI Fund. Redactable was recently awarded a $1.9 million U.S. Air Force contract that will utilize the company's patented software to protect sensitive documents and automate business processes to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force. As she continues to push the boundaries of AI-driven compliance solutions, Levay is setting the gold standard for how organizations protect sensitive information in the digital age.

"Female founders know what struggle is, but they're also experts of improvisation, adaptability, and creativity. The women featured on this year's list exemplify these qualities. Through times of uncertainty, their unwavering dedication and steadfast leadership are not only inspiring but vital to driving progress," said Inc. executive editor Diana Ransom.

Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine's Female Founders issue, on newsstands March 18, 2025. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit https://www.inc.com/female-founders .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Redactable

Redactable is a web-based application built to redact confidential documents from any browser. The proprietary software leverages Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning technology to auto-detect sensitive information in documents. By delivering secure redaction, document scrubbing, and AI-driven workflows, Redactable is the gold standard in redaction software. For more information, visit www.redactable.com .

