Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025) - Vasanti Cosmetics, a proudly Canadian beauty brand known for championing medium skin tones, is entering an exciting new era. With a fresh rebrand inspired by sisterhood and inclusivity, Vasanti just launched innovative new products including Sun's Up!, a must-have mineral sunscreen that not only protects with SPF but also delivers a beautiful glow without the dreaded white cast. The brand is also expanding its bestselling Color Correcting Concealer range, introducing new shades to ensure even more people can find their perfect match.

Founders of Vasanti Cosmetics

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11515/244107_2ae1bd2a14387bbe_001full.jpg

A Brand Born from Personal Experience

Founded 27 years ago by friends Pinki Gosal and Monal Patel, Vasanti was created when both sisters saw a gap in the market for beauty products that worked well for medium skin tones. The idea for Vasanti first sparked when Pinki was told to "put some concealer on" to cover her dark circles during one of her career opportunities in the beauty industry. That moment highlighted a major gap in the market one that Vasanti has been committed to filling ever since. Co-founder Pinki states, "Obsessed with my dark circles and finding my place in the beauty space, I was inspired to create solutions that meet the needs of all skin tones and types, ensuring everyone feels seen and included."

Proudly Canadian, Always Clean & A Fresh New Look

Almost all of Vasanti products are developed and made in Canada with high-quality, clean ingredients. The brand is known for its multi-tasking, high-performance formulas across its three areas of expertise: Color Correction, Skin Brightening, and Color Cosmetics. With vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free formulations, Vasanti continues to prioritize both performance and skin health.

The most recent rebrand brings a whole new energy to Vasanti, with a modern blush aesthetic that reflects the meaning behind its name "of spring" in Sanskrit. The updated packaging is designed for easy recognition, subtle sophistication, and a nod to the vibrant community of women who have supported Vasanti from the start.

What's New for 2025?

Launching at the end of February, Sun's Up! provides SPF protection in a mineral sunscreen formula that has no white cast and leaves behind a beautiful sheen on the skin. It's a sunscreen that doesn't feel like one. It helps treat existing dark spots while protecting from new ones from forming, making it perfect for everyday use.

Alongside it, Vasanti is introducing two new shades in its beloved Color Correcting Concealer lineup: Liquid VO1 and VO3, while VO2 remains a bestseller continuing to be a fan favorite for its ability to neutralize dark circles effortlessly.

Vasanti has long been a staple for Millennials, and now, Gen Z is embracing the brand's high-performance, skin-loving formulas. Monal expresses "This rebrand marks an exciting chapter in Vasanti's journey. Our commitment to inclusivity, innovation, and clean beauty is more than just skin deep - it's about empowering everyone to feel confident and seen. We're thrilled to continue expanding our offerings and connecting with an even broader audience who shares our values." With this latest evolution, Vasanti is set to reach even more beauty lovers who want clean, effective, and inclusive products.

For more information, visit www.vasanticosmetics.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244107

SOURCE: Vasanti Cosmetics