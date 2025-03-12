Preston, Lancashire--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025) - SONA, a leader in custom-built electric gable and apex blinds, is excited to announce the launch of its newly enhanced website. This major upgrade is designed to provide a seamless user experience with faster navigation, improved functionality, and a sleek, modern interface.

SONA Shades

As an innovator in home automation and specialist blinds, SONA is committed to continuously improving its services. The new website, https://www.sonashades.com, reflects this dedication by offering an intuitive browsing experience, making it easier for customers to explore SONA's extensive range of automated blinds-available in battery, mains, or solar-powered remote-controlled options.

Key Website Enhancements:

Streamlined Navigation - A more intuitive layout allows users to find products and information with ease.

- A more intuitive layout allows users to find products and information with ease. Enhanced Search Functionality - Quick and efficient searches help customers locate specific blinds and features.

- Quick and efficient searches help customers locate specific blinds and features. Faster Load Times - Improved website speed ensures quick access to content, benefiting trade and retail networks that rely on timely information.

"Our new website is a reflection of our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction," said Dale Brand, Head of Website Design. "We recognise the importance of a seamless online experience, and this upgrade ensures our customers have instant access to the information and products they need."

SONA invites customers, partners, and visitors to explore the new website and experience the improvements firsthand. With this launch, the company continues to set the standard for excellence in the home automation and decorating industries, reinforcing its position as a market leader.

Apex Blind

About SONA Shades

SONA specialises in custom-built electric gable and apex blinds, helping trade and retail networks expand their offerings with an exclusive range of automated blinds.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244132

SOURCE: SONA Shades