Mittwoch, 12.03.2025
KI-Revolution trifft Immobilienmarkt: Pioneers Partner Nabo zielt auf einen 2-Billionen-Dollar-Markt ab!!
Dow Jones News
12.03.2025 15:03 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Summary

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Summary 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Summary 
12-March-2025 / 13:28 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Prospectus - Summary 
 
DATE: March 12, 2025 
 
Regarding the resolution that has been adopted by Garanti Bank on Feb 27, 2025 the application to issue "Garanti Bank 
Investment Institution Warrants", up to the aggregate amount of 15,000,000,000 in the nominal value of TRY 0,1 for 
each and 150,000,000 Turkish Lira (One hundred and fifty million Turkish Lira) was made to the Capital Markets Board. 
Accordingly, the "Draft Summary", which has been submitted for the approval of the Capital Markets Board, regarding the 
issuance of Investment Institution Warrants up to the aggregate amount of TL 150,000,000 within 1-year period, is 
enclosed herewith. 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: Prospectus - Summary 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 378810 
EQS News ID:  2099552 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2099552&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2025 09:29 ET (13:29 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
