The AscentAI Regulatory Lifecycle Management (RLM) Platform transforms raw regulatory data into clear, actionable information

Ascent Technologies Inc. today announced its strategic evolution to AscentAI, featuring its breakthrough Regulatory Lifecycle Management (RLM) Platform that empowers financial services firms to navigate the complex and dynamic world of regulatory compliance more quickly, efficiently, and confidently.

The regulatory landscape continues to expand and evolve at an inhuman pace. AscentAI's Regulatory Lifecycle Management (RLM) Platform enables customers to confidently and accurately manage their regulatory compliance operations, with purpose-built automation combined with global regulatory coverage and deep expertise.

"Today's risk and compliance organizations are facing a relentless tidal wave of information that they need to capture, assess, and operationalize accurately and efficiently," said Christopher Junker, CEO of AscentAI. "They see the potential for digital transformation and automation, powered by AI, to revolutionize their business operations. Our RLM Platform was designed from the ground up by regulatory compliance experts to deliver holistic command and control capabilities. We're helping them manage risk, increase productivity, eliminate silos, and reduce costs."

The AscentAI Regulatory Lifecycle Management Platform includes two powerful solutions:

AscentHorizon is a next-generation, global horizon scanning solution that automatically captures and delivers regulatory information tailored to user's needs in a single, actionable platform. With advanced filtering, alerts, productivity tools, and built-in audit trails, it enhances enterprise visibility and enables smarter, data-driven decisions.

is a next-generation, global horizon scanning solution that automatically captures and delivers regulatory information tailored to user's needs in a single, actionable platform. With advanced filtering, alerts, productivity tools, and built-in audit trails, it enhances enterprise visibility and enables smarter, data-driven decisions. AscentFocus is a revolutionary solution, purpose-built for regulatory change management. It extracts obligations from regulatory text and automatically assesses their impact on your business, saving you time, and eliminating costly and error-prone manual processes. AscentFocus provides side-by-side comparisons that highlight the changes from one rule version to the next. It also seamlessly integrates with leading GRC platforms, updating content and delivering impact alerts to downstream policies and controls.

is a revolutionary solution, purpose-built for regulatory change management. It extracts obligations from regulatory text and automatically assesses their impact on your business, saving you time, and eliminating costly and error-prone manual processes. AscentFocus provides side-by-side comparisons that highlight the changes from one rule version to the next. It also seamlessly integrates with leading GRC platforms, updating content and delivering impact alerts to downstream policies and controls. Integrations with leading GRC platforms supercharge customer capabilities by automatically keeping content up to date and alerting policy and control owners when an obligation change impacts their area of focus.

"We've spent years listening to customers describe their real-world challenges," explained Ellen Krueger, VP of Customer Experience at AscentAI. "Virtually all of them have told us that manual processes, particularly those focused on change management, are a major bottleneck. With AscentAI's obligations-based solution, every update is automatically assessed for applicability and presented to users with summaries and highlighted comparisons. We deliver fully processed information that's ready for action, unlike other document-based vendors."

"This isn't AI for its own sake," Junker added. "It's a targeted application of AI capabilities to automate the most arduous and challenging elements of today's compliance processes. Our customers report major time savings with greatly improved confidence in their enterprise compliance operations."

The rebrand to AscentAI underscores the company's dedication to delivering innovative AI-powered solutions that meet the mission-critical needs of modern legal, risk, and compliance teams. By combining a purpose-built approach with advanced AI technology, AscentAI sets a new industry standard and empowers customers to confidently control their regulatory lifecycle.

To learn more or schedule a demonstration, visit www.ascentregtech.com.

About AscentAI

AscentAI (formerly Ascent) is a leading provider of regulatory lifecycle management solutions for financial institutions, including banks, investment and asset management firms, electronic payments firms, money transmitters, consumer and commercial lenders, and other regulated financial organizations. By combining deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge AI, AscentAI transforms vast and dynamic regulatory datasets into precise, actionable intelligence that enables clients to navigate today's complex compliance landscape with confidence and precision. To learn more, visit www.ascentregtech.com or join us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250312197630/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Robb Verna

Senior Director of Marketing

robb@ascentregtech.com