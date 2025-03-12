London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025) - Europe's automotive industry is in the cusp of a storm. Demand for cars is falling domestically and abroad, OEMs are navigating a complex and expensive transition from combustions engines to electric vehicles. All while competing with high quality and low-cost vehicles from China.
This report offers insights into strategies, challenges, and countermeasures that stakeholders are employing to navigate these turbulent times - the ultimate guide to gaining business intelligence in the industry.
- Strategizing and Investing for the Future: Find out what is being prioritized and where the industry is putting the majority of their resources.
- Strategies for Manufacturing and the Supply Chain: Realise the current state of the relationship between OEMs and Tier 1, 2, and 3 suppliers
- Charting the course for vehicle electrification: Who is all in on EVs and does their investment planning reflect that?
- Embracing Technology Transformation: The desire for new, innovative technologies is here but does the industry have the financial capacity - both suppliers and manufacturers alike?
