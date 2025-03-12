Precisely Launches Geo Addressing and Data Enrichment Innovations on Snowflake Marketplace

Snowflake Native Apps from Precisely bring unique location intelligence capabilities and additional curated datasets to Snowflake AI Data Cloud customers

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced the availability of several new innovations across its location intelligence and data enrichment capabilities via Snowflake Marketplace. With the latest releases, joint customers can now leverage powerful geo addressing and data enrichment solutions natively within their Snowflake environments. By delivering accurate, verified, and geocoded addresses that are ready for enrichment, businesses can eliminate the costly inefficiencies of poor-quality address data. Additionally, enhanced location-based insights provide a deeper understanding of audiences and risk levels, enabling more confident, data-driven decision-making.

Introducing Geo Addressing and Data Graph Snowflake Native Apps

Customers can perform geo addressing tasks and enrichment natively within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud - reducing complexity, minimizing costs, and eliminating the need to navigate multiple providers.

Built on the Snowflake Native App Framework to provide a seamless user experience, the new Snowflake Native Apps from Precisely include:

Precisely Geo Addressing for Snowflake - offering powerful capabilities to verify, standardize, cleanse, and geocode addresses with precision. It includes reliable autocomplete functionality, address verification right down to the apartment or suite level, and simplifies data enrichment by providing the ability to accurately connect datasets via the PreciselyID.

- offering powerful capabilities to verify, standardize, cleanse, and geocode addresses with precision. It includes reliable autocomplete functionality, address verification right down to the apartment or suite level, and simplifies data enrichment by providing the ability to accurately connect datasets via the PreciselyID. Precisely Data Graph for Snowflake - providing easy access to the comprehensive Precisely data portfolio, including addresses, properties, businesses, natural hazards, boundaries, demographics, and more. It offers flexible query capabilities, robust data enrichment, and improved data discovery - all through a single API.

"Snowflake Native Apps allow customers to get more from their data faster by discovering and installing applications with just a few clicks that run natively in the AI Data Cloud," said Fawad Qureshi, Global Field CTO at Snowflake. "Precisely's deep expertise in location intelligence and data enrichment makes them an exceptional partner to help customers unlock these capabilities directly within their Snowflake environments."

Significantly Expanded Snowflake Marketplace Data Offerings

Precisely has also increased the number of curated, enterprise-grade datasets available through the Snowflake Marketplace. These datasets enable industries such as retail, insurance, and real estate to uncover actionable insights and drive better outcomes across an even wider range of critical business uses.

Newly added datasets include:

Precisely Risk Data - A comprehensive collection of datasets offering unparalleled insight into risk factors, including wildfire and property fire risk, flood and coastal risks, and earthquake propensity, as well as data to analyze crime risk and safety.

- A comprehensive collection of datasets offering unparalleled insight into risk factors, including wildfire and property fire risk, flood and coastal risks, and earthquake propensity, as well as data to analyze crime risk and safety. Precisely Demographics - Detailed demographic insights to help businesses understand customer types, preferences, and shifts in local and global population trends that are updated frequently to ensure accuracy and freshness.

These additions complement Precisely's existing portfolio of data products available via the marketplace, including address and property attributes, boundaries, street-level data, and points of interest (POI) data.

New MapInfo Pro Snowflake Connector

Additionally, Precisely unveiled its new MapInfo Pro Snowflake Connector, which allows users to view and edit Snowflake tables within MapInfo Pro. The Connector enables data teams and GIS analysts to perform advanced spatial analytics on Snowflake tables without introducing complex, time-consuming processes, streamlining workflows, and driving new efficiencies across the organization.

"There is a fast-growing need for trustworthy location-based insights and contextual data - whether it's for driving more reliable AI outcomes or assessing climate risks and their impact on communities," said Clarence Hempfield, SVP - Location Intelligence at Precisely. "We're proud to be at the forefront of location intelligence and data enrichment innovation, and through further collaboration with Snowflake, we are ensuring that organizations can seamlessly access these insights without the need to move their data - allowing them to unlock new levels of efficiency, accuracy, and innovation."

Learn more about Precisely's partnership with Snowflake or visit the Snowflake Marketplace.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 93 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and strategy services to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

