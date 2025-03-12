Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: CBD-infused Products Market to Reach $291.39 Billion by 2032--Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research

CBD-infused Products Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.6% from 2025 to 2032

REDDING, Calif., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'CBD-infused Products Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Source (Hemp), Type (Edibles {Confectionery}, Oil & Extracts, Personal Care {Skincare}, Smoke & Vape Products, Supplements), Distribution Channel (Online) - Global Forecast to 2032,' published by Meticulous Research®, the CBD-infused products market is expected to reach $291.39 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 30.6% from 2025 to 2032.

Download FREE PDF Brochure of CBD-infused Products Market Report - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5184

The CBD-infused products market is experiencing robust growth driven primarily by increasing consumer demand for cannabis products, expanding legalization across various jurisdictions, and growing popularity of cannabis-infused edibles. However, market expansion faces challenges from high production costs associated with cannabidiol (CBD) and regulatory restrictions in certain countries.

The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging segments, particularly the rising demand for cannabis in pet food products and the increasing market for cannabis-infused beverages.

Key Industry Players in the CBD-infused Products Market

Major companies operating in the global CBD-infused products market are Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), Maricann Inc. (Canada), Tilray Brands, Inc. (Canada), GW Pharmaceuticals plc (U.K.), MediPharm Labs Corp. (Canada), Cresco Labs, Inc. (U.S.), Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (U.S.), MariMed Inc. (U.S.), CV Sciences, Inc. (U.S.), Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (U.S.), Bhang Inc. (U.S.), DT Brands & Co (N.I.) Ltd. (U.S.), Irwin Naturals Inc. (U.S.), Hempstrol Pharma (India), Kapu Maku LLC. (U.S.), Medterra CBD, LLC. (U.S.), Endoca LLC (U.S.), and Elixinol Global Limited (Australia) among others.

Get Insightful Data on Regions, Market Segments, Customer Landscape, and Top Companies (Charts, Tables, Figures and More) - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5184

CBD-infused Products Market Segmentation Insights

The CBD-infused products market is segmented by source (hemp and marijuana), type (edibles {confectionery products, bakery products, beverages, coffee & tea products, and other edible products}, oil & extracts, personal care products {skin care products [oil, creams & moisturizers, masks & serums, and other skincare creams], hair care products, deodorants & perfumes, and other personal care products}, smoke & vape products, supplements, and other CBD products), and distribution channel (offline store {dispensaries, pharmacies, natural health food stores, and other stores} and online store). This study also provides a comprehensive analysis of the CBD-infused products market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Source: Hemp is expected to account for 76.3% of the overall CBD-infused products market in 2025 and achieve the highest CAGR of 32.7% during the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to hemp's lower THC concentration, reduced psychoactive effects, and suitability for medical applications, along with its anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, and antioxidant properties.

Product Type: Edibles are projected to hold the largest market share of the overall CBD-infused products market at 33.6% in 2025 and maintain the highest CAGR through 2032. Growth in this segment is primarily supported by increasing social acceptance of CBD-infused edibles and their expanding use in treating psychiatric disorders, neurological conditions, cancer, and pain management.

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Research Report - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=5184

Distribution Channel: Online stores are forecast to experience higher CAGR during the 2025-2032 period, driven by consumer preference for online shopping, convenience of digital platforms, competitive pricing compared to physical stores, demand for personalized experiences, and expanding e-commerce availability of CBD products.

CBD-infused Products Market - Regional Market Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global CBD-infused products market market with a 59.5% share in 2025 and achieve the highest CAGR of 34.3% through 2032. This regional leadership is supported by growing health and wellness trends, increased R&D investment, rising corporate funding, technological advancements in production and processing, and expansion of online retail channels.

The report also provides detailed analysis of the CBD-infused products market in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

IMMEDIATE DELIVERY AVAILABLE | BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More)- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/54219948

Scope of the Report:

CBD-infused Products MarketAssessment-by Source

Hemp

Marijuana

CBD-infused Products MarketAssessment-by Type

Edibles Confectionery Products Bakery Products Beverages Coffee & Tea Products Other Edible Products

Oil & Extracts

Personal Care Products Skincare Products Oils Creams & Moisturizers Masks & Serums Other Skincare Products Haircare Products Deodorants & Perfumes Other Personal Care Products

Smoke & Vape Products

Supplements

Other CBD Products

CBD-infused Products Market Assessment-by Distribution Channel

Offline Store Dispensaries Pharmacies Natural Health Food Stores Other Stores

Online Store

CBD-infused Products Market Assessment-by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Australia New Zealand China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Colombia Uruguay Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Related Reports :

Nutraceutical Products Market by Type (Functional Food {Confectionery Products, Dairy Products}, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements), Source (Vitamin, Mineral), Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, E-commerce) - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/nutraceutical-products-market-5445

Human Nutrition Market by Type (Vitamins, Proteins, Minerals, Fatty Acids, Carbohydrates), Application (Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements), Population (Geriatric, Pediatric, Maternal) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/human-nutrition-market-5046

Algae Products Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Hydrocolloids, Lipids, Carotenoids), Source (Seaweed, Microalgae {Chlorella, Spirulina}), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals) - Global Forecast to 2032

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/algae-products-market-3579

Plant Extracts Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product (Essential Oils, Oleoresins, Flavonoids, Carotenoid), Form (Liquid), Source (Herbs & Spices, Fruits & Vegetables), Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics) - Global Forecast to 2032

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/plant-extracts-market-5988

About Meticulous Research

We are a trusted research partner for leading businesses worldwide, empowering Fortune 500 organizations and emerging enterprises with market intelligence designed to drive revenue transformation and strategic growth. Our insights reveal future growth opportunities, equipping clients with a competitive edge through a versatile suite of research solutions-including syndicated reports, custom research, and direct analyst engagement. Each year, we conduct over 300 syndicated studies and manage 60+ consulting engagements across eight major sectors and 20+ geographic markets, all to deliver targeted business insights that help our clients lead in a rapidly evolving global market.

With a strong focus on problem-solving for complex business challenges, our research enables organizations to navigate change with assertion, aligning it with strategic pathways for sustainable growth. By identifying innovative and effective solutions, we empower leaders to make impactful decisions that drive operational excellence and fuel innovation. We are committed to crafting insights that enhance business performance and help our clients unlock new revenue opportunities, positioning them for long-term success in the competitive global marketplace.

Contact:

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Top Market Research Reports Blog - https://meticulousblog.org/

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/cbd-infused-products-market-5184

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cbd-infused-products-market-to-reach-291-39-billion-by-2032exclusive-report-by-meticulous-research-302399974.html