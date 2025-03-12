Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power Swift data acquisition and signal-processing solutions, today announced the opening of a new design center in Austin, Texas. This center will supplement Omni Design's five other advanced design and development centers based in Northern California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

"Austin's deep-rooted legacy in circuit design makes it a natural fit as we aggressively pursue the world's top design talent," said Dr. Kush Gulati, President and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. "We're excited to expand our team in this vibrant city, fueling our growth in data center, broadband wireless, automotive and emerging applications."

About Omni Design Technologies

Omni Design Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power semiconductor data conversion solutions and products, supporting advanced FinFET technologies. Our cutting-edge IP and chiplets enable ultra-low-power system-on-chip (SoC) for applications including data center networking, broadband wireless, and automotive ADAS and networking. The SWIFT family of data converters offers resolutions from 6-bit to 14-bit, with sampling rates of tens of gigasamples per second (GS/s). Omni Design's product portfolio includes IP cores, analog IP droplets, and chiplets. Founded in 2015 by industry veterans, Omni Design has a proven record of innovation and customer collaboration. Headquartered in Milpitas, California, with five additional design centers globally, we are committed to shaping the future of semiconductor technology and accelerating AI infrastructure.

