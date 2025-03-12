Urinary Incontinence Devices Market worth US$7.97 billion by 2030 with 14.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market, valued at US$3.82 billion in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 11.2%, reaching US$4.22 billion in 2024 and an impressive US$7.97 billion by 2030. The PFAS testing market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, driven by increased funding for wastewater treatment initiatives and heightened efforts to raise awareness about PFAS testing for environmental protection.

By Based on product type, the urinary incontinence devices market is segmented into urinary catheters, vaginal & urethral slings, electrical stimulation devices, artificial urinary sphincters, and other urinary incontinence devices. Among these, in 2023, the urinary catheters segment accounts for the highest share in the urinary incontinence devices market and is projected to grow at the fastest rate during forecast period. This segment is further divided into intermittent catheters, indwelling catheters, and external catheters. Among these intermittent catheters to hold the largest market share in 2023. As per data from UroToday, intermittent catheterization (IC) is considered the gold standard for individuals with bladder dysfunction due to neurologic or non-neurologic causes - a significant and growing population in the US. With an increase in neurologic diseases, the use of intermittent catheters is anticipated to increase during the forecast period.

By End User, the urinary incontinence devices market is segmented into hospitals, physician offices, and other end users. Among these hospitals are holding the largest share in urinary incontinence devices market in 2023. The hospital segment includes all hospitals (large, small, and medium-sized) that treat or manage patients with urinary incontinence. In hospitals, urinary incontinence products, especially urinary catheters, are widely used in patients that have been administered anesthesia or have developed incontinence after surgery. The significant share of this end-user segment can be attributed to the large volume of patients visiting hospitals for surgical treatment, and the high incidence of chronic diseases such as urinary incontinence, multiple sclerosis, and spina bifida.

By geography, the urinary incontinence devices market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Europe accounted for the largest share of the urinary incontinence devices market in 2023. The urinary incontinence devices market in Europe is mature, particularly in Germany and the UK. The increasing aging population and rising demand for adult incontinence care products are expected to drive the urinary incontinence devices market in Europe. According to the WHO, by 2025, Europe will account for approximately 119 million people aged 65 and above, about 16% of the total population in the region. The increasing geriatric population will generate the need for urinary incontinence devices such as urinary catheters, vaginal & urethral slings, artificial urinary sphincters, electrical stimulation devices, etc. to support the market growth in this region.

Prominent players in the urinary incontinence devices market include, Coloplast Corp (Denmark), B. Braun SE (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Convatec Inc. (UK), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Hollister Incorporated (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), Cook Group (US), Cardinal Health (US), Laborie (US), Medtronic (Ireland), and Teleflex Incorporated (US).

COLOPLAST CORP:

As of 2023, Coloplast Corp. is the global leader in the urinary incontinence devices market. With a strong reputation in the medical equipment industry, the company has maintained its leadership through consistent investment in research and development. Coloplast places a strong emphasis on R&D across all its business segments, maintaining an annual R&D-to-sales ratio of approximately 4%. In 2023-24, the company invested USD 129.5 million (DKK 913 million) in R&D, a significant increase from previous years. Coloplast introduces new products to the market on a continuous basis, expanding its catalogue and solidifying its position as a market leader in the main medical fields. However, the business enterprise operates in extra than 50 international locations. Expansion into rising markets is a key priority, as Coloplast seeks to capitalize on the growing healthcare needs in those regions while concurrently strengthening its presence in established markets.

B. BRAUN SE (GERMANY)

B. Braun SE: The Second Most Significant Player in the Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in 2023. B. Braun has diversified and comprehensive medical products, allowing it to serve a wide range of healthcare needs. B. Braun operates in more than 64 countries, making it one of the leading medical device manufacturers, providing excellent market penetration and servicing both developed and emerging markets. It has increased its presence in emerging markets, especially in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, where demand for healthcare products and services is growing quickly.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES, INC. (US):

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. is recognized as the third leading player in the urinary incontinence devices market in 2023. The company has a major market presence in more than 60 countries in various regions, including North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It has more than 265 operating companies and runs its businesses through its main subsidiaries. Investments at the levels that J&J makes over years guarantee a constant stream of innovation within the medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology industries. These initiatives not only streamline its market approach but also ensure that it addresses landscape shifts in patient care with advanced technologies and innovative products.

