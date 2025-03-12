Viably and Turmec Announce Their Premiere Joint Customer C&D Plant System Project With Boyas Recycling

This collaboration marks the launch of an innovative waste management plant system integration that leverages the combined expertise of Viably and Turmec. Together, the companies aim to enhance operational efficiency and environmental sustainability for Ohio's Boyas Recycling, setting a new standard in the C&D waste and recycling sector.

Viably (formerly Komptech Americas), a leader in innovative technology solutions for waste and recycling, and Turmec, a global waste recycling system integrator, are proud to announce the launch of their first collaborative customer project. The state-of-the-art Construction and Demolition (C&D) Material Recycling Facility (MRF) will be developed in partnership with Boyas Recycling, located in Valley View, Ohio, and is set to transform waste processing in the region.

C&D Processing Plant System - Boyas Recycling - Valley View, OH

This project marks a significant milestone for Viably and Turmec since formalizing their strategic partnership earlier this year. It also represents another step forward for Boyas Recycling in its quest to evolve into a fully vertically integrated company. With core operations spanning front-load service, container service, an active C&D landfill, mulch production, and soil and aggregate operations, this groundbreaking facility is key to its continued growth and sustainability efforts.

A Transformative Waste Recycling Solution

Scheduled to go online in early Q4 2025, this cutting-edge MRF is designed to process over 150,000 tons of C&D and demolition waste annually from the greater Cleveland area. The facility will operate with an initial targeted recovery rate of at least 80%, drastically reducing the volume of waste sent to landfills. Pending further market developments, Phase II of the project has the potential to push recovery rates upwards of 90%.

Key features of the new facility include:

Advanced process flow with heavily automated optical sorting and mechanical treatment.

A compact footprint incorporating shredding, primary and secondary screening, ferrous and non-ferrous separation, ballistic separation, and optical sorting in one cohesive system.

Minimal labor requirements, needing only eight sorters due to automation, while delivering cleaner recovered commodities and higher recovery rates.

Solving Waste Challenges Throughout Greater Cleveland Area

Boyas Recycling is a family-owned company specializing in waste and recycling solutions, including roll-off dumpster rentals, waste hauling, and landfill management. It has a proven track record of over 25 years in the industry. Focused on providing a variety of landfill diversion options, Boyas Recycling excels in servicing the construction and demolition (C&D) waste recycling market.

"Boyas Recycling has taken a monumental step forward in sustainability with the acquisition of a state-of-the-art C&D MRF from Turmec and Viably. This advanced system, featuring cutting-edge European technology, is unlike anything the U.S. C&D recycling industry has seen before," said Pete Ristagno, Jr, co-owner of Boyas Recycling. "More than just a client-vendor transaction, this partnership represents a marriage of innovation and expertise, positioning Boyas Recycling at the forefront of material recovery and environmental responsibility. With this high-efficiency processing system, Boyas will significantly increase diversion rates, maximize resource recovery, and set a new benchmark for sustainable waste management. This transformative investment underscores Boyas Recycling's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the future of circular economy solutions.

Industry-Leading Technology and Expertise

This groundbreaking initiative underscores Viably's and Turmec's dedication to driving progress in recycling and waste management through advanced technology and strategic partnerships.

"Viably is thrilled to partner with Turmec and Boyas Recycling, to bring this state-of-the-art plant system to Ohio," said Brandon Lapsys, President of Viably. "We are constantly exploring new partnerships and solutions in the global marketplace to help our customers succeed. This milestone project is the result of combining cutting-edge technology with a shared vision for innovatively tackling construction and demolition waste. We anticipate this will be the first of many new plants delivered in the coming years to revolutionize waste processing and recovery."

A Shared Vision for Sustainability and Growth

This investment is a win for Boyas Recycling and for the waste and recycling profession. By setting a high standard for recovery rates and operational efficiency, the facility will underline the importance of advanced recycling infrastructure in addressing the challenges posed by dwindling landfill capacities.

"This marks an exciting milestone as our first US-based collaboration with Viably," said Geoff Bailey, CEO of Turmec. "The capabilities of this new plant will not only set new benchmarks for Boyas Recycling but also showcase the immense potential of cutting-edge recycling technology that will transform waste recovery in the region."

Viably and Turmec plan to leverage the success of this project to expand similar efforts nationwide, delivering tailored solutions to meet the needs of other businesses and communities in the waste management sector.

About Viably

Viably (formerly Komptech Americas) is the North American master distributor of Komptech equipment and systems, Harp Renewables food waste recyclers, the U.S. distributor of Scott Equipment Company food waste depackaging and drywall recycling systems, a distributor of MGL stacking conveyors and mulch coloring units, and the distributor of Diamond Z grinders in the Southwest U.S. Our specialized product portfolio comprises over 50 machine types engineered to tackle the toughest challenges of Construction and Demolition (C&D), Organic Waste, Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), and Single-Stream Recycling streams. With a consultative approach to solutions development for customers and unmatched after-sales support, including parts and technical service, we empower our clients with new capabilities to help them evolve their business and protect our planet.

For more information about Viably and its complete portfolio of waste-processing solutions, please visit thinkviably.com.

About Turmec

Established in 1972, Turmec is a leading international provider of materials handling and recovery solutions to the waste processing sector. It specializes in the end-to-end design and building of complex waste separation and processing systems, which are critical for large-scale, efficient waste processing and recycling plants. The business employs 100 people and operates from a 66,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility at Rathcairn within the Irish-speaking Gaeltacht area of County Meath, exporting globally.

To learn more, visit https://turmec.com.

