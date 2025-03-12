Three Engage2Excel Recruiting Experts Named 'Influential Woman in RPO' by Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association

Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions, part of the Engage2Excel group of companies, is excited to announce Andrea Shepherd, senior vice president of recruitment solutions; Lori Witt, vice president of recruitment solutions; and Kimberly Hildebrand, vice president of client delivery, were named by the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA) as an Influential Woman in RPO.

"Andrea, Lori and Kim are huge assets to the team," says Darren Findley, president of recruitment solutions. "Each of them makes a difference within our company and with our clients. Their collective industry experience is evident in their hard work and dedication to their teams and clients."

Andrea Shepherd is an accomplished leader with over 25 years of global experience, advancing talent acquisition through AI-driven efficiencies, mentorship programs and cultural initiatives that redefine the future of RPO.

Lori Witt brings over 30 years of expertise to RPO, spearheading innovation by strengthening client partnerships, expanding global operations, optimizing processes and elevating training programs to enhance talent acquisition.

Kimberly Hildebrand leverages her 25+ years in the industry to drive operational excellence, streamline hiring processes, foster collaboration and lead global expansion efforts that create agile and effective recruitment solutions.

"I am honored to be featured on the Influential Women in RPO List for the fourth year," says Andrea. "I am also thrilled that my colleagues, Lori and Kim, are also included in the 2025 list as well. These two women inspire me and their peers, and sharing this accomplishment with them makes me incredibly grateful."

For a complete list of RPOA's Women in RPO Award winners, click here.

