CAI Software, LLC and Wholesail, Inc. Partner to Deliver Enhanced Accounts Receivable Automation & Credit Management to CAI's Customers

CAI Software, LLC ("CAI" or "CAI Software") and Wholesail, Inc., today announced a partnership to help companies confidently manage credit risk, simplify AR processes, and enhance customer relationships within several key CAI solutions: Seasoft, Food Connex and Acctivate.

This partnership will enable seamless interactions between Wholesail's credit and accounts receivable automation platform and CAI's solutions, helping to streamline financial operations, reduce administrative burdens, and offer their customers a frictionless experience.

"In today's environment, we can differentiate our offering by providing our customers alternative ways to get paid faster without hurting their customers' relationships," said Brian Rigney, CEO of CAI Software. "By seamlessly partnering our software solutions with Wholesail, our customers can improve their accounts receivable's transparency, collection time, and processes to help improve their cash flow."

"By partnering with CAI, we're giving distributors the ability to elevate their level of service while minimizing risk and getting paid faster - all without changing their existing systems or processes," said Eli Chait, CEO of Wholesail. "We've worked together to build robust integrations that ensure a frictionless experience, so CAI customers across the Seasoft, Food Connex and Acctivate systems can confidently streamline accounts receivables and credit management while delivering exceptional customer service."

The combination of Wholesail and CAI Software's ERP and inventory solutions will help companies with financial workflows, enabling them to focus on growth while reducing complexity in their operations.



About Wholesail



Wholesail empowers distributors to confidently manage payment risk without compromising customer relationships or growth. By combining credit management and new customer onboarding tools, automated AR communications, a payment portal, and accounts receivable workflow tools, Wholesail helps customers get paid 35% faster, streamline AR processes, reduce credit card costs, and enhance the customer experience. Visit paywholesail.com.

