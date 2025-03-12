Rapyuta Robotics, Inc: Rapyuta Robotics to Showcase Live Demonstration of Award-Winning ASRS at ProMat 2025

Rapyuta Robotics, a pioneering provider of cloud robotics warehouse automation solutions, is set to captivate attendees at ProMat 2025 with the first-ever public live demonstration of its groundbreaking Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS). ProMat 2025, the premier event for the supply chain industry, will take place from March 17th to 20th, 2025, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

At Booth N6144, Rapyuta Robotics will showcase the revolutionary Rapyuta ASRS, a system designed to redefine warehouse efficiency and flexibility. This award-winning solution features a modular-type assembly, enabling unparalleled adaptability in robot quantity, storage density, and configurations, making it seamlessly integrable into both new and existing warehouse environments.

The Rapyuta ASRS distinguishes itself through its innovative anchorless structure and modular design, facilitating flexible layouts and effortless scalability to accommodate evolving business needs. Powered by advanced multi-robot control AI, the industry's thinnest robots collaborate seamlessly across all floors and spaces, maximizing productivity and optimizing operations.

"ProMat 2025 provides an ideal platform to demonstrate the transformative power of our Rapyuta ASRS," said Arudchelvan Krishnamoorthy, Co-Founder & CFO at Rapyuta Robotics. "We are excited to showcase how our cloud robotics solutions are empowering businesses to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and agility in their warehouse operations."

In addition to the ASRS demo, attendees will witness the live operation of Rapyuta's pick-assist Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs). These AMRs, equipped with multi-robot coordination algorithms and advanced sensors, autonomously navigate complex environments, delivering exceptional accuracy and speed in picking and packing tasks.

As the supply chain landscape becomes increasingly complex, automation solutions like Rapyuta ASRS and our AMRs are essential for businesses to stay competitive," added Ryo Mori, Executive Director Business at Rapyuta Robotics. "Our goal is to make advanced robotics accessible and empower businesses to optimize their logistics operations."

