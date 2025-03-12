Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
KI-Revolution trifft Immobilienmarkt: Pioneers Partner Nabo zielt auf einen 2-Billionen-Dollar-Markt ab!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
12.03.25
16:18 Uhr
139,90 Euro
-3,60
-2,51 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
139,90140,5516:31
139,90140,5516:31
ACCESS Newswire
12.03.2025 16:02 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yum! Brands: Meghan Farren Promoted to President of Taco Bell North America

Finanznachrichten News

By Alicia Kelso, Executive Editor, Nation's Restaurant News

Originally published on Nation's Restaurant News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2025 / Meghan Farren has been named president of Taco Bell North America, effective Feb. 10. She has served as general manager of KFC UK and Ireland (UK&I) since September 2022.

Click here to continue reading on Nation's Restaurant News

Photo courtesy of Taco Bell

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.