Yum! Brands: Meghan Farren Promoted to President of Taco Bell North America

Meghan Farren has been named president of Taco Bell North America, effective Feb. 10. She has served as general manager of KFC UK and Ireland (UK&I) since September 2022.

Photo courtesy of Taco Bell

