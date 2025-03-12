3M 2025 State of Science Insights Reveals Optimism for the Future

Originally published on 3M News Center

Mobility, work, safety, and the energy economy fundamentally shape our daily lives. Regardless of where people reside, these four areas significantly influence our home life, work environment, and community interactions.

People worldwide acknowledge the challenges associated with these topics. However, there is a prevailing sense of optimism about how each area can positively impact our future. This optimism creates opportunities for businesses and governments to collaborate, leveraging science and innovation to address today's most pressing challenges.

"As a global leader in materials science, technology and manufacturing, 3M is uniquely positioned and committed to leading the way with transformative solutions," said 3M's corporate scientist and chief science advocate, Dr. Jayshree Seth. "We are dedicated to innovation and science-based problem-solving to deliver scalable, effective solutions to a world eager for progress, with a promise to help build a better future for all."

In partnership with Morning Consult, 3M conducted original research in the areas of mobility, work, safety and energy to uncover insights and preferences of people around the world.*

Mobility finds people open to innovation, but prefer personal autonomy

Not only do people prioritize travel via personal vehicles, but they also embrace innovation in the technology that drives them - especially as they look to the future. Only about 21% surveyed said they have electric or hybrid vehicles today-but about half, 53%, said they would prefer to have one if cost were not a factor. For now, cost is very much a factor: 80% say it's the main concern they have about electric vehicles (EVs). Almost as many, 79%, say battery range discourages them in purchasing one, and 78% say the ability to find chargers does the same. Safety, fire risk and the environmental impact of producing lithium batteries were among other concerns.

Fortunately, ongoing innovation is actively addressing these issues. 3M is making strides in battery, adhesive, and display technologies that can make EVs lighter, safer and, easier to operate. For example, 3M Glass Bubbles make composite materials lighter, which means cars built using them can be more efficient. Specialized 3M adhesives are also enabling vehicle manufacturers to disassemble EV battery packs more efficiently, allowing them to reduce waste, enable repairs, and repurpose or recycle batteries. And 3M optical films improve in-cabin displays and vehicle connectivity to boost vehicle efficiency, provide passenger entertainment, and increase a driver's ability to focus on the road.

Manufacturing earns respect, but many believe it offers low pay and lacks job security

Three-quarters of those surveyed view manufacturing jobs as having a positive impact on the economy and 41% associate those jobs with skilled labor. Respect for those who work manufacturing jobs is high at 78%, and 78% also support the creation of more training opportunities to fill those jobs.

Sixty-five percent of people believe new technologies will lead to more job opportunities, but 70% say they worry about automation taking these jobs away. Still, a majority, at 71%, agree the workforce needs more manufacturing jobs and 61% believe that the manufacturing job market is likely to grow in the next five years.

People also recognize the importance of technical skills: 74% say today's manufacturing jobs require more workers with technology skills. When asked if they would steer a young person toward certain career paths, 80% said they would advise the skilled trades and 78% said STEM careers-followed closely by 75% suggesting green jobs and 68% suggesting manufacturing jobs.

To address the need for training and opportunities in manufacturing, 3M has launched several initiatives. The company created the Manufacturing and Academic Partnerships (MAP) program to give people training and hands-on experience with the engineering, computer and manufacturing skills they'll need to work in the skilled trades. 3M is also strengthening its 40-year partnership with SkillsUSA, the nation's premier workforce development organization, to address the country's skilled trades gap by providing more opportunities for young people interested in the trades and manufacturing. To bring more attention to the sector and its career promise, 3M released the docuseries, Skilled, to showcase the real-life experiences of four skilled trade workers in plumbing, fall protection, welding, and film production-along with a glimpse of future opportunities.

Safety is always a concern, but in a changing workplace it takes on new meaning

Advancing technology affects not only the job market, but the physical workplace where new machines require new kinds of vigilance. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration identified automation and robotics, including human-robot interaction, as one of the top "workplace safety landscape" trends of 2025. When people think about health and safety, however, 60% of them say their concern extends to the workplace, 57% include hobbies, sports, and the home and 62% extend that to everyday activities such as traveling and shopping.

Most people, 82% of those surveyed, believe employers are responsible for workplace safety, and almost as many, 72%,currently feel their employers provide needed safety equipment. Slightly fewer at 67% feel employers provide needed safety training.

Developing products and solutions that keep people safe is a hallmark of 3M innovation. In 2020, the 3M N95 respirator became a household name as it provided vital protection against airborne contaminants related to the COVID-19 pandemic. 3M also provides virtual reality modules that train people to work at great heights, and how to properly wear harnesses that reduce the potential fall risk when performing these jobs. High-performance reflective 3M road materials make signage and crosswalks more visible, creating safer environments for everyone from children in school zones to highway workers on the road.

Most people consider new global sources of energy to be a top priority-and look to science for answers

As nations emphasize energy security, the focus on investing in resilient energy solutions has intensified. Nearly seven out of 10 individuals expect job growth in the energy sector over the next decade and 75% believe that their governments should increase investment in creating jobs within the clean energy sector.

There is broad support for strategies like renewable energy at 79%, clean transportation at 78%, energy efficiency at 77%, and nuclear energy at 62%.

3M is using its size, scale and innovation to help address sustainability. 3M is supporting the developing hydrogen economy-from production to storage and shipping solutions. For example, just ten grams of the innovative 3M Nanostructured Supported Iridium Catalyst Powder can help separate ten tons of hydrogen from water while preventing 100 tons of carbon emissions annually.

Additionally, a resilient and intelligent electrical grid is essential to meet the increasing energy demands of modern economies. 3M's Sensored Cable Accessories provide real-time data on electrical grid performance, helping utilities detect faults, optimize energy distribution, and reduce their downtime. By integrating sensors into cable accessories, these smart grid solutions can help utilities enhance predictive maintenance, minimize outages, and improve overall grid resilience. 3M's global team is dedicated to driving innovation for customers and positioning 3M as a key collaborator in the transition to energy security.

People are aware, optimistic, and confident

Across the four critical areas of mobility, work, safety, and the energy economy, a consistent theme emerges: people recognize today's challenges, are optimistic about tomorrow's possibilities, and believe that solutions lie in the application of science and technology. 3M stands at this intersection, where innovation and optimism converge to drive positive impact and build a better future for all.

*Methodology:

Morning Consult conducted the poll between Nov. 19 and Dec. 17, 2024, among a national sample of 10,959 adults in each of 10 countries (U.S., U.K., Canada, Germany, France, Brazil, Mexico, China, Japan, and South Korea). The interviews were conducted online, and the data was weighted to approximate a target sample of adults for each market. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

