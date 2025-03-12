Mary Kay Inc. Names Dr. Lucy Gildea Chief Brand and Scientific Officer

To empower future growth, iconic beauty and entrepreneurship company Mary Kay Inc. announced the appointment of Dr. Lucy Gildea as Chief Brand and Scientific Officer.

Gildea and her freshly designed cross-functional team will pioneer a new operating model to power up Mary Kay's global brand and science aiming for growth and customer loyalty in over 40 markets. In her expanded role, Gildea will shape a powerful brand identity, image, and strategy consistent across all platforms and geographies supported by an impactful product portfolio embracing the ever-evolving needs of consumers. She and her team will activate the brand through engagement strategies harnessing the power of next-gen entrepreneurs and resonant brand storytelling to win the hearts and minds of consumers.

"With her expertise in science and beauty innovation and customer-centric approach, Lucy will lead a strategic chapter of our transformation into the future. The new Global Brand and Science organization will contribute to our mutual business success by enabling our Independent Beauty Consultants to share a transformative brand experience with their customers and thrive as personal beauty advisors, thus reinforcing the unique value proposition of direct selling," said Ryan Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Mary Kay and grandson of Mary Kay Ash.

Since joining Mary Kay in 2017, Gildea has focused on modernizing and enhancing the company's competitiveness through product innovation and by improving organizational efficiencies. Gildea spent 15 years at Procter & Gamble working primarily in beauty technology and beauty/skin product development. She also held a variety of senior roles including leading development teams for upstream technology and measurement sciences across healthcare, beauty and personal care industries. During her tenure at P&G, Gildea lived in Singapore, advancing her experience with international markets.

"Mary Kay was founded on a dream to enrich women's lives with a product portfolio rooted in science. I am confident that integrating brand and science is the winning formula to meet global consumer needs and work toward our continued success. I look forward to maximizing synergies across our teams to captivate our Independent Beauty Consultants and invite a new generation of consumers to fall in love with our brand," said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Mary Kay's Chief Brand and Scientific Officer.

Gildea earned a Ph.D. in Cell and Molecular Biology, Immunology, and Infectious Diseases at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and a Postdoctoral Research Fellowship in Immunology in a joint appointment with Cincinnati Children's Hospital and the University of Cincinnati Department of Immunology. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Georgetown College in Georgetown, Kentucky.

Gildea is a passionate STEM advocate for women and girls. She serves as a Board Member at Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation and a Board Advisor at Baylor Scott & White Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center.

This leadership appointment by Ryan Rogers honors Mary Kay Ash's legacy of empowering women. At Mary Kay, women make up 63% of the R&D team, 54% of the executive team, and 63% of the global workforce1.

Did you know:

In 2023 and again in 2024, Mary Kay was named the #1 Direct Selling brand of skin care & color cosmetics in the world by Euromonitor International 2 .

Mary Kay holds more than 1,600 patents for products, technologies, and packaging designs in its global portfolio3.

1 Source: Women Representation and Leadership at Mary Kay (May 2024).

2 "Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2024 Edition, value sales at RSP, 2023 data"

3 As of 2023.

