A longitudinal research project from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE reveals that since 2017, the institute has measured less power on average in a solar module than promised by the manufacturer. Research by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE (Fraunhofer ISE) has found a negative trend emerging between performance data from PV module manufacturers and the institute's performance measurement of the module since 2017. The team has tested over 70,000 solar modules at its calibration laboratory since 2012, analyzing 1,034 of the collected performance measurements ...

