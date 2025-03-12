Dutch start-up develops sodium-ion battery tech for solar colocationFrom ESS News Amsterdam-based Moonwatt is set on a mission to develop sodium-ion battery technology optimized for colocation with utility-scale solar power plants as it seeks to make storage more scalable, cost-competitive, and sustainable. "We believe it's time to build the first "energy" ESS made by energy professionals for energy customers, starting from a blank sheet of paper rather than re-using the EV sector legacy," Valentin Rota, co-founder and CCO at Moonwatt, tells ESS News. Moonwatt is an energy storage system integrator. ...

