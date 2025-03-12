Dashboard cams, telematics AI combined will predict and prevent future accidents.

Teletrac Navman, a leading connected mobility platform and Vontier company, today announces the findings of its AI Driver Safety survey a new supplement to its 2025 Distracted Driving Driver Safety Report which found that 83% of fleets say that AI is the future of safety.

"The use of AI by fleets is expanding from, primarily, fleet planning to fleet operations," said Alain Samaha, CEO, Teletrac Navman. "There are clear safety advantages in harnessing AI with vehicle and dashcam data including preventing accidents by reducing distracted driving, and our customers are turning to Teletrac Navman and TN360 as a partner in achieving these results." According to the survey, 26% are testing or piloting AI safety solutions and 18% are exploring options.

Distracted driving incidents, such as using mobile devices behind the wheel are growing. 49% of respondents to an earlier survey from Teletrac Navman said that distracted driving had a direct financial cost on their business. Technology, training, and developing a culture of safety are three tactics being employed by fleet operators to reduce the number of incidents.

As such, 32% of respondents said that AI will effectively be used to monitor driver behaviour in real time and to reduce distracted driving incidents (16%); predicting and preventing potential accidents (17%); improving vehicle maintenance (14%); and enhancing training/coaching through data insights (13%).

However, implementing AI is not without its concerns and challenges. Despite 66% of teams being aware of the safety benefits of AI, 23% of respondents said they were concerned about data privacy and 14% fear resistance from drivers or staff. 47% of respondents said that human interaction is crucial for effective decision making and 37% said humans provide accountability and ethical oversight.

"Camera and telematic data, in combination with AI, have the potential to be a very powerful tool for fleets who need to cut their exposure to risk," added Samaha. "However, people are integral to making that happen, especially in situations where there may be concerns from drivers and unions. Effective communication is key."

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman's goal is to empower the industries that transform and sustain our futures with simple and intelligent solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of their operation. As a connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, Teletrac Navman simplifies the complex so that its customers can transform the way they work through cloud-based solutions that leverage AI to unlock the power of operational insight. Teletrac Navman manages more than 700,000 vehicles and assets around the world. The company operates globally, with offices worldwide and headquarters in Northbrook IL. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.co.uk. Teletrac Navman is a Vontier company.

About Vontier

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company's website www.vontier.com.

