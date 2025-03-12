Cork+Compass Travel Will Host Its Premiere Trips in Sonoma, Tuscany and Burgundy With Insider Access to Wineries Only Available Through Wine Enthusiast

Wine Enthusiast Companies a media and commerce company that stands as the leading source of innovation and information around wine, has launched Cork+Compass Travel, a new endeavor for the travel division of the company offering exceptional wine travel and tourism typically reserved for editors and journalists. Starting in fall 2025, Cork+Compass Travel will host its premiere trips to Sonoma, Tuscany and Burgundy with exclusive, expertly curated wine journeys to some of the best vineyards in the world and only accessible through Cork+Compass Travel's parent company, Wine Enthusiast.

High-Caliber Expectations Without Pretense

Hosted by Wine Enthusiast's renowned Tasting Panel and industry experts, each Cork+Compass Travel trip will provide insider access to top-of-the-class wineries, private tastings, and behind-the-scenes experiences that are not typically available to the public. The Cork+Compass Travel philosophy is rooted in the Wine Enthusiast mission to enhance the wine experience for all. Travelers can trust that the Wine Enthusiast Tasting Panel, participating wineries and restaurants, and travel partners have put together unforgettable adventures designed for wine lovers who crave authenticity without pretense.

Renowned Wine Critics as Travel Guides

The Wine Enthusiast Tasting Panel consists of a cohort of diverse wine critics with collective experience of more than 140 combined years in the wine and spirits industry. The Tasting Panel blind tastes and rates 25,000 wines and spirits every year from across the world and every U.S. state. Every Cork+Compass Travel trip will be joined by one of these wine authorities from the Tasting Panel with a global reputation for excellence.

"We are thrilled to launch Cork+Compass Travel and invite everyone to experience wine tourism with unmatched passion and prolific expertise leading the way," said Jacqueline Strum, President of Wine Enthusiast Media. "When a Wine Enthusiast editor visits a winery, the experience is more than just memorable, it's impossible to replicate until now. We want to share the 'red carpet treatment' and welcome everyone to walk through those doors with a glass in hand."

Premiere Cork+Compass Itineraries

Below is a sneak peek into the first three Cork+Compass Travel itineraries. Participating wineries, restaurants, and dates are subject to change until details are confirmed.

Sonoma, California

September 10-13, 2025

Hosted by Tom Capo, Wine Enthusiast Writer-at-Large and Reviewer for Sonoma County

This never-before-done Sonoma itinerary kicks off with a festive welcome dinner at The Matheson, where Chef-Vintner Dustin Valette's expertly crafted dishes are paired with a curated tasting of acclaimed wines from the Valette portfolio. The special tours and intimate tastings throughout this Sonoma journey include Ridge Vineyards Lytton Springs, Hamel Family Wines, Three Sticks Wine, Sangiacomo Family Wines, Williams Selyem and J Vineyards Winery. With over two decades of hospitality and wine experience, Capo will take travelers through tasting notes at each winery. Additionally, there will be personal interactions with winemakers including Jesse Katz at Aperture Cellars and Phil Coturri at Stone Edge Farm Estate Vineyards Winery. At Chalk Hill Estate Vineyards, the group will enjoy a guided tour through the estate's lush gardens before a delicious lunch with wine pairings. Travelers will stay at the chic Farmhouse Inn. This California dream will wrap with a lively farewell reception where award-winning sparkling wines will be flowing.

Tuscany, Italy

October 16-21, 2025

Hosted by Danielle Callegari, Wine Enthusiast Writer-at-Large and Reviewer for Tuscany and Southern Italy

This Tuscan immersion will be unforgettable with exclusive access to charming family estates and wineries including Enoteca Baldi, Tenuta Sette Ponti, Col d'Orcia, Argiano, Bindi Sergardi, and Avignonesi. Travelers will taste some of the best wines Italy has to offer: Super Tuscans, Oreno, Crognolo, Lamelle Chardonnay, Il Borro Toscana IGT, Brunello di Montalcino, Brunello Vigna Nastagio, Poggio al Vento Riserva, Calidonia Gran Selezione, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, Desiderio Merlot, Occhio di Pernice Vin Santo, and Chianti Classico Riserva to name a "few." Castello di Gabbiano will serve as home for the trip and day activities span from tasting exquisite olive oil to dining at Dario Cecchini's celebrated restaurant to wandering through the picturesque towns of Panzano, Valdarno, Arezzo, Il Borro, Montalcino, Siena and Montepulciano while learning about the region's rich culture and history from Dr. Callegari who is a Dartmouth professor of Italian studies and a published author of books on Dante.

Burgundy, France

November 3-9, 2025

Hosted by Anna-Christina Cabrales, Wine Enthusiast Tasting Director and Reviewer for Burgundy, Champagne and Rhône Valley

This wine adventure is a must for anyone who dreams of getting an insider's deep dive into Burgundy's iconic wine country. Travelers will be treated to private tastings at Château du Moulin-à-Vent, Château de la Crée, Maison Moillard, Maison Louis Latour, Château du Clos de Vougeot, Château de Marsannay, Domaine Laroche, Louis Bouillot, Domaine du Clos Saint Louis, Bouchard Père Fils, and candlelit cellar visit at Domaine Marguerite Carillon. Accommodations include the luxurious Hotel de la Poste and Hostellerie du Chapeau Rouge. The group will learn interesting and lesser-known facts about French wines and indulge in culinary experiences with Cabrales, a graduate and sommelier from The French Culinary Institute. In addition to decadent meals at Le Bouillon and Loiseau des Vignes, there will be an exploration of the medieval streets of Beaune, visits to artisanal local cheese shops, a hike through the scenic Nuits-Saint-Georges area, and a one-of-a-kind mustard workshop at Moutarderie Fallot.

Wine Enthusiast Shop Gifts

To elevate the excitement even further, every person traveling on the three premiere Cork+Compass Travel trips will receive a Vino-Voyage TSA-Approved 12-Bottle Wine Suitcase. Additionally, enthusiastic globetrotters who book within the early-bird window will receive a $250 gift card for the Wine Enthusiast Shop.

ABOUT WINE ENTHUSIAST

Wine Enthusiast Companies is a Certified B Corporation and the ultimate source of innovation and information around wine. Founded in 1979 by Adam and Sybil Strum, the family-owned company is composed of Wine Enthusiast Commerce and Wine Enthusiast Media. Wine Enthusiast Shop provides premium wine-lifestyle products, reaching millions of consumers globally via direct mail, an e-commerce site, and a business-to-business division. Wine Enthusiast magazine is an award-winning print publication and online resource that showcases wine news, food trends, and more than 25,000 ratings and reviews annually. Wine Enthusiast events include the annual premier Wine Star Awards gala. In 2024, the company launched a travel division, which includes the Tasting Room Directory and Cork+Compass Travel. Together, Wine Enthusiast Companies is the indisputable hub for everything wine. We bring wine to life.

