BizClik Media Unveils March Editions of Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine & Manufacturing Digital

The latest editions of Supply Chain Digital , Procurement Magazine , and Manufacturing Digital feature exclusive insights from executives at DBS Bank, ABB, Google Cloud, DP World, RAK Ceramics, Boston Dynamics, and more.

LONDON, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing digital media company, has launched the March editions of its flagship publications: Supply Chain Digital , Procurement Magazine , and Manufacturing Digital . These industry-leading titles continue to provide in-depth analysis, thought leadership, and exclusive interviews with top executives shaping global industries.

Supply Chain Digital

This month's edition features an exclusive cover interview with Andy Tam, VP of Group Sustainability at DP World, who shares insights into the company's sustainability ambitions.

Key highlights include:

Top 10 Supply Chain Consulting Firms - featuring GEP Worldwide, Gartner, Deloitte, Accenture, and more.

- featuring GEP Worldwide, Gartner, Deloitte, Accenture, and more. Vertice - CEO & Co-Founder Eldar Tuvey on simplifying procurement with automation.

- CEO & Co-Founder on simplifying procurement with automation. DBS Bank - Terence Yong and Shilpa Gulrajani discuss sustainable value chains.

- discuss sustainable value chains. Supply Chain Sustainability - Anke Hampel, ABB's Group Head of Sustainability , explores 'Building the Road to Scope 3 Transparency'.

- , explores 'Building the Road to Scope 3 Transparency'. Executive Insights - Meri Stevens, Chief Operations Officer at Kenvue , shares her strategic vision.

- , shares her strategic vision. Supply Chain Tech - Tata Elxsi and Minespider discuss 'Revolutionising Battery Lifecycle Management'.

Procurement Magazine

This edition spotlights Eldar Tuvey, CEO & Co-Founder of Vertice, on how the company is tackling procurement challenges with automation, benchmarking, and intelligent workflows.

Additional features include:

DBS Bank - Terence Yong and Shilpa Gulrajani discuss shaping sustainable value chains.

- discuss shaping sustainable value chains. Top 10 Sustainable Procurement Platforms & Leaders - who's setting the benchmark?

- who's setting the benchmark? Finexio - CEO Ernest Rolfson on transforming B2B payments.

- CEO on transforming B2B payments. ABB - Anke Hampel shares ABB's sustainability approach.

- shares ABB's sustainability approach. RapidRatings - CEO John D'Aleo discusses uncovering suppliers' financial health.

- CEO discusses uncovering suppliers' financial health. Category Management Roundtable - insights from Santosh Nair (GEP Worldwide), Drasko Jelavic (Cirtuo), and Matthew Kippen (Blue Yonder) .

- insights from . AI in Procurement - expert opinions from PwC, Candor Procurement, SAP, Efficio, Beroe Inc, Descartes Systems Group, Cynozure Group, and more.

Manufacturing Digital

This month's edition includes insights from leaders at Boston Dynamics, RAK Ceramics, Flex, Google Cloud, Zamil Industrial, and more.

Key highlights:

Flex - Paul Baldassari, President of Manufacturing and Services , on navigating constant change.

- , on navigating constant change. Zamil Industrial - CIO Abdulbary Atassi on 'IT-Driven Transformation in Heavy Industry'.

- CIO on 'IT-Driven Transformation in Heavy Industry'. Top 10 Women in Manufacturing - celebrating International Women's Month .

- celebrating . Digital Manufacturing - an exclusive with RAK Ceramics CEO Abdallah Massaad .

- an exclusive with . Industry 4.0 - Lawrence Benson at Hexagon Asset Lifecycle Intelligence shares AI strategies for heavy industry.

- shares AI strategies for heavy industry. Big Picture - Boston Dynamics' robot dog 'Spot' and its impact on industrial efficiency.

- and its impact on industrial efficiency. Lean Manufacturing - Jeff Winter, VP at Critical Manufacturing , on 'The Emergence, Features & Power of Lean 4.0'.

- , on 'The Emergence, Features & Power of Lean 4.0'. Smart Factories - Brandon Speweik (GFT Group Ltd) and Fabien Duboeuf (Google Cloud) on 'Dismantling Data Silos to Unlock AI'.

