Bybit Kicks off USDT Festival with 1.5 Million USDT in Prizes

DUBAI, UAE, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, celebrates financial innovation with the Bybit USDT Festival in a series of events catering to diverse users. From Bybit Card holders to trading pros, Bybit users and community members are sharing over 1.5 million USDT in prizes through various rewards programs.

Festival Highlights

USDT Derivatives Trading Challenge

Half a million USDT await qualified traders in USDT options and futures at the 500K USDT Derivatives Trading Challenge from now to Mar. 31, 2025. Participants will receive USDT bonuses based on their contributions to the total trading volume, regardless of profit and loss percentage. This inclusive structure allows both individual and institutional traders to earn additional rewards from the 500K USDT prize pool alongside their trading profits.

Spending Smart with the Bybit Card

As part of the USDT Festival, the Bybit Card will activate a limited-time offer for eligible new users. In addition to the 10% cashback exclusive offer for newcomers, successful new applicants will also gain an instant 10 USDT cashback by simply signing up and spending at least 200 USDT or its equivalent. Between Mar. 10 and Mar. 31, 2025, users can maximize their rewards by setting USDT as the default cashback option for future transactions.

Bybit Learn: Read-to-Earn USDT Festival Special

Bybit users will be able to take advantage of Bybit Learn's Read-to-Earn program and enroll in USDT-themed courses for Bybit Earn and Bybit P2P for extra rewards. Starting this March, Bybit Learn will set aside an additional 20,000 USDT for eligible participants.

Social and Community Giveaway

Bybit fans on official social media and Telegram channels are in for surprises in mini interactive giveaways with 40,000 USDT in prizes throughout March.

All-Things USDT at Bybit: USDT Festival Livestream

To find out all about the USDT-related benefits and programs at Bybit this spring, users may watch the replay of the USDT Festival livestream featuring speakers from Bybit's product team, wealth management unit, VIP team, and Bybit Card. Designed to empower traders with expert insights and exclusive opportunities, the livestream was a deep dive into advanced USDT trading strategies, market trends, and an overview of the exclusive perks and competition mechanisms of the USDT Festival.

TradeMasters Grand Prix 2025 Series 1

High-stake traders have concluded the USDT-themed March TradeMasters Grand Prix in its first instalment of 2025, dividing up a 1 million USDT prize pool.

"The USDT Festival represents our commitment to educating and empowering traders in the dynamic cryptocurrency market," says Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit. "Stablecoins are facilitating financial opportunities for millions of people and businesses around the world, achieving instant finality and unparalleled cost efficiency. USDT's utility is its strength, and we are supporting our users in seeking opportunities in the stablecoin ecosystem through Bybit's powerful platform and offerings," she said.

USDT is a leading stablecoin that has maintained a $1 peg to the US dollar since its launch in 2014. With a market capitalization exceeding $140 billion at the time of writing, USDT is the most widely traded stablecoin and plays a critical role in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. USDT's deep liquidity makes it a bridge between fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling seamless transactions and trading within the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

