Kemira Oyj: Kemira publishes comparison figures to reflect the new organizational structure with three business units

Finanznachrichten News

Kemira Oyj, Stock Exchange Release, March 12, 2025 at 5.15 pm (EET)

Kemira publishes comparison figures to reflect the new organizational structure with three business units

Kemira publishes key comparison figures to reflect its new organization and operating model. As of January 1, 2025, Kemira has three business units: Water Solutions, Packaging & Hygiene Solutions and Fiber Essentials.

Previously Kemira had two segments, Industry & Water and Pulp & Paper. The new Water Solutions business units refers to the previous Industry & Water segment. The Packaging & Hygiene Solutions and Fiber Essentials business units were previously reported under the Pulp & Paper segment.

Kemira's financial reporting will be based on the three business units as of the January-March 2025 Interim Report. Selected comparison figures for 2024 can be found later in this release. Selected comparison figures for both 2023 and 2024 can be found in the attachment.

Kemira announced the organizational change on August 16, 2024. The new organization and operating model are designed to accelerate Kemira's profitable growth strategy.

Kemira's new organizational structure as of 2025
Quarterly business unit information, operative figures
(Historical figures excluding divested Oil & Gas business)

20242024202420242024
10-127-94-61-31-12
EUR million
Revenue,
Oil & Gas divestment adjusted
Water Solutions311.3328.6321.0295.91,256.9
Packaging & Hygiene Solutions263.9254.8268.5271.11,058.5
Fiber Essentials148.5144.1143.9151.7588.2
Total, Oil & Gas divestment adjusted723.7727.6733.4718.82,903.5
Operative EBITDA,
Oil & Gas divestment adjusted
Water Solutions58.876.772.671.0279.1
Packaging & Hygiene Solutions28.430.135.742.1136.3
Fiber Essentials47.840.732.246.1166.7
Total, Oil & Gas divestment adjusted135.0147.4140.5159.2582.1
Operative EBIT,
Oil & Gas divestment adjusted
Water Solutions41.359.756.054.6211.7
Packaging & Hygiene Solutions12.515.420.228.176.1
Fiber Essentials32.525.617.831.7107.7
Total, Oil & Gas divestment adjusted86.2100.894.0114.4395.5
Capital employed,
rolling 12 months avg, %,
Oil & Gas divestment adjusted
Water Solutions633.5624.9610.7592.2633.5
Packaging & Hygiene Solutions556.9557.2558.3557.1556.9
Fiber Essentials729.8729.2728.8724.9729.8
Total, Oil & Gas divestment adjusted1,920.11,911.41,897.81,874.21,920.1
Capital Expenditure
excl. Acquisitions,
Oil & Gas divestment adjusted
Water Solutions32.012.911.611.768.2
Packaging & Hygiene Solutions14.311.08.16.640.1
Fiber Essentials24.811.215.37.959.1
Total, Oil & Gas divestment adjusted71.135.135.026.2167.3
Operative ROCE,
rolling 12 months avg, %,
Oil & Gas divestment adjusted
Water Solutions33.434.535.035.433.4
Packaging & Hygiene Solutions13.716.116.315.613.7
Fiber Essentials14.814.814.415.014.8
Total, Oil & Gas divestment adjusted20.621.621.621.620.6

Attachment: Kemira's selected key comparison figures for the new business units (pdf)

For more information, please contact:

Kemira Oyj
Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 838 0709
mikko.pohjala@kemira.com

Kemira is a global leader in sustainable chemical solutions for water-intensive industries. We deliver tailored products and services to improve the product quality, processes, and resource efficiency of our diverse range of customers. Our focus is on water treatment, as well as on fiber and renewable solutions - enabling sustainability transformation for our customers. In 2024, Kemira reported annual revenue of EUR 2.9 billion with a global team of some 4,700 colleagues. Kemira is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki www.kemira.com


