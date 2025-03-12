Chris Cutino Joins 3BL as Chief Revenue Officer To Accelerate Client Success and Achieve Greater Sustainability Impact

Veteran executive to enhance 3BL's capabilities in proving sustainability's business value, driving trust and reputation for clients.

3BL, the leading sustainability and social impact communications partner, is excited to announce Chris Cutino as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With over 20 years of experience leading high-performing revenue teams and driving strategic growth, Cutino brings deep expertise in revenue optimization, client success, and business development.

As businesses increasingly seek to demonstrate the tangible impact of their sustainability efforts, Cutino will be instrumental in driving the success of 3BL clients. With a proven track record of scaling revenue operations at industry-leading organizations, he brings the expertise to help clients communicate, strategically share, and measure the impact of their responsible business initiatives with greater precision.

Cutino has successfully led revenue teams and elevated customer engagement at industry leaders including Cision, Vocus, and Celtra. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a remarkable ability to drive business growth, having increased ARR by 53% at Celtra and expanded Cision's revenue to over $100 million by strengthening new business development and customer engagement.

"Chris joins 3BL at a defining moment. Companies today don't just need to communicate sustainability - they need to prove its impact. As we help businesses navigate this shift, Chris's leadership will ensure we not only provide intelligence and strategy but also elevate responsible business as a driver of trust, reputation, and growth," notes 3BL's CEO, Charlie Wilkie.

Cutino's arrival comes at a time of significant momentum for 3BL, marked by substantial enhancements to its analytics capabilities and deeper capabilities in sustainability impact reporting. His appointment reinforces the company's mission to empower organizations to communicate their initiatives strategically, solidifying their standing as responsible, trusted brands.

"I'm honored to join 3BL, a proven leader in helping organizations transform their sustainability initiatives into measurable business value," said Cutino. "The exceptional talent here is positioned at a critical inflection point for this industry, and I'm eager to work alongside our dedicated team, clients, and partners to accelerate our momentum. Together, we have the opportunity to revolutionize how organizations communicate their impact and maximize the return on their sustainability investments. I'm ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work."

To learn more, visit www.3bl.com.

About 3BL

3BL is the leading sustainability and social impact communications partner, connecting organizations' stories of purpose and progress with the audiences who matter most.

3BL partners with over 1,500 companies - from global corporations and mid-sized enterprises to NGOs and nonprofits - to elevate their reputations as players in the world of responsible business. We do this through unrivaled news and content distribution, bespoke storytelling support, and our digital media division, TriplePundit.

