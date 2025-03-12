NRP Stone, Inc.: Uplift Aerospace and Salt Lake City School District Launch Utah's Largest Virtual Reality Education Program

In a groundbreaking initiative, Uplift Aerospace's (Symbol:NRPI) education division has launched an expanded Starborn Academy program for all middle schools in the Salt Lake City School District (SLCSD), making it the largest virtual reality (VR) education program in Utah to date. The program, funded by the Utah State Board of Education and the Salt Lake Education Foundation, is designed to immerse middle school students in a cutting-edge STEM curriculum, introducing them to computer programming, engineering, and space science in an entirely new way.

Starborn Academy puts students in the boots of astronauts, allowing them to embark on missions that include building rockets, designing rovers, programming autonomous systems, conducting chemistry experiments, exploring space agriculture, and more. Through the power of virtual reality, students don't just learn about science - they experience it firsthand, engaging in interactive challenges that make abstract concepts tangible, exciting, and relevant to their future careers.

"We are incredibly proud to bring this level of innovation to classrooms across Salt Lake City," said Josh Hanes, CEO of Uplift Aerospace. "Starborn's virtual reality programs unlock new ways to inspire students, making learning immersive, hands-on, and deeply engaging."

As the largest VR education program in Utah, this initiative is part of a broader effort to equip students with 21st-century skills and prepare them for high-demand careers in STEM fields, particularly in computer programming, engineering, and space science technologies. With industries rapidly evolving, programs like Starborn Academy provide an early entry point for students to explore and develop the skills needed for the jobs of the future.

"As we work to expand the number college and career opportunities for our students, Starborn Academy is a perfect way to spark interest in STEM careers," said Superintendent Elizabeth Grant. "By providing hands-on experiences in cutting-edge fields like virtual reality, space science and engineering, this program can help students develop the skills and confidence they need to pursue a future in high-demand fields."

"At the Salt Lake Education Foundation, we are committed to providing students with innovative learning opportunities that expand their horizons," said James Yapias, Senior Director of the Salt Lake Education Foundation. "Starborn Academy allows our students to engage with STEM in a dynamic and immersive learning environment that fosters creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking."

For more information on Starborn Academy and updates on its progress, visit https://www.upliftaerospace.com/starborn-academy or follow @upliftaerospace.

About Starborn Academy

Starborn Academy is the education and entertainment software solutions division of Uplift Aerospace (Symbol: NRPI), focused on workforce development. By integrating training simulations with real-world experiences, Uplift's software and training programs provide hands-on, engaging learning tools that enhance proficiency through problem-based learning.

About Salt Lake City School District

The Salt Lake City School District (SLCSD), Utah's flagship district, is known for its robust academic offerings, inclusive educational environment, focus on supporting students' social and emotional learning, and for building college and career pathways for our students. We are a vibrant and diverse urban district with students from all over the world and with more than 80 languages spoken by our families. We are the preferred place to work for more than 3,000 employees (including 1,000 teachers), and our schools offer a rich array of educational opportunities and programs to meet the needs of the students we serve. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, the Salt Lake City School District strives for excellence and equity: every student, every classroom, every day.

ABOUT SALT LAKE EDUCATION FOUNDATION

The Salt Lake Education Foundation supports every student in the Salt Lake City School District, helping ensure they achieve their goals in and out of the classroom. The foundation relies on the community's support to help students, whether it is volunteers helping with a school musical, gifts of food for families or funds to assist with elementary STEAM activities. For additional information, visit www.saltlakeeducationfoundation.org.

