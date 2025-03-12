Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director

Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Daniel L Caso has joined the firm as a Managing Director

Dan has recently joined Aegis Capital Corp. as a Managing Director in their private client group. With more than three decades of wealth management experience, Dan specializes in assisting high-net-worth individuals. His services include asset allocation, wealth preservation, concentrated stock positions, hedging, monetization strategies, and structured sales.

Dan's background encompasses finance, portfolio management, equity trading, options, and professional money management consulting. He prides himself on his unbiased objectivity, advocacy for his clients, and his exceptional client service model.

Prior to joining Aegis, Dan held similar positions as a Director at Alex Brown, Director in the client services division of Credit Suisse, and a Senior Vice President with Lehman Brothers, where he was a seven-year member of their Chairman's and Directors Council.

Dan received his undergraduate degree in economics from Boston University. Dan has held a Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) designation from IWI and the Wharton School of Business for 27 years.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "Dan is a dedicated and experienced adviser whose priorities, values, and goals mirror that of Aegis, making him a perfect partner. Aegis' commitment to adviser independence, industry-leading technology and a high-performance culture aligns with Dan's mission to be a premier financial adviser for his clients."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented:"We are thrilled to welcome Dan to Aegis Capital and look forward to working with him to achieve his goals moving forward. Dan chose Aegis because of our open architecture platform, which provides a wider range of options for servicing his clients and growing his business."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corporation

