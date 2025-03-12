Evergreen Podcasts: HerMoney Podcast Signs Exclusive Sales & Distribution With Podcast Networks: Evergreen and Rhapsody Voices

Evergreen Podcasts ( Evergreen ) and Rhapsody Voices announce an exclusive sales and distribution partnership with the HerMoney podcast, hosted by Jean Chatzky, one of the most trusted voices in personal finance. This collaboration marks a significant expansion of Evergreen's business podcasts channel, bringing in a women-focused financial media brand that extends far beyond podcasting. As founder and CEO of HerMoney Media, Inc.(HMM), Chatzky has built a platform dedicated to empowering women with the financial knowledge they need to thrive.

Do you think men and women are on equal footing when it comes to money? Think again. The award-winning podcast, HerMoney dives into the financial realities women face - and provides them with tools to take control of their money. As the longtime financial editor of NBC's "TODAY" Show, a New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling author, coach on PBS's Opportunity Knocks, and AARP The Magazine columnist, Chatzky has built a reputation as one of the leading women in personal finance. Since launching in 2016, HerMoney has surpassed 15 million downloads, delivering smart, relatable, and actionable advice every Wednesday.

Beyond the podcast, Chatzky's HMM team is dedicated to changing the way women think about money. The company produces daily content, a widely read newsletter with 100,000+ subscribers, and a financial coaching program - including a recently launched pre-retirement check-up and an online investing club for women serving 500+ members (and growing).

"Jean Chatzky and the HerMoney podcast represent leadership and expertise in financial and career matters," said Michael Jensen, Chief Business Officer of Rhapsody Voices. "The show features compelling guests and serves a growing community of female-led listeners and viewers across the HerMoney content platform, including podcasts, newsletters, social media, and curated content."

With this new partnership, HerMoney is poised for even greater growth, making it a powerful platform for brands looking to connect with an engaged audience of women who are serious about their financial futures.

Jean Chatzky commented: "I'm delighted that HerMoney has found a home with Evergreen Podcasts and Rhapsody Voices. Mike Jensen and his impressive team truly get our mission. This partnership will help us reach the millions of women who need smart, trustworthy, no-BS financial content to improve their lives."

About HerMoney Media, Inc

HerMoney Media, Inc. (HMM) was founded in 2018 by Jean Chatzky with a particular emphasis on improving women's financial literacy and wellness. Women often feel dismissed by and distrustful of the financial landscape. Moreover, women represent an enormous and largely untapped market - by 2030 women will control 66% of US wealth, and 70% of the upcoming $41 trillion in intergenerational wealth will flow to women.

HMM creates and distributes financial wellness content and coaching programs. We work directly with individuals as well as partner with major corporations and financial institutions to help support their clients and employees, both women and men.

Regardless of the audience, the company's mission is to inspire people's skills and confidence in their personal financial management, positively impacting lives at every level.

About Evergreen Podcasts

The Evergreen Brand is a powerhouse of premium audio and video content including Evergreen Podcasts, Rhapsody Voices Podcasts, Converge Podcast Network, and the newly launched EvergreenNOW! OTT Channel. Rhapsody Voices curates elite creators with a "boutique at scale" approach, driving sponsorships, content innovation, and audience growth. As a full-service production, marketing, and sales force, Evergreen delivers high-impact storytelling across true crime, pop culture, comedy, and more-engaging, entertaining, and inspiring listeners. Converge brings top-tier family-friendly and faith-based content. Dive into the collections at EvergreenPodcasts.com, RhapsodyVoices.com, Evergreennow.tv and ConvergePodcastNetwork.com.

