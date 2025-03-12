Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025) - NexGen Capital Partners Limited ("NexGen"), a Toronto-based private equity firm focused on driving revenue growth in privately held companies, has announced a strategic engagement with Phoenix Corporate Finance Inc. ("Phoenix"), a leading M&A advisory firm. This partnership positions NexGen to enhance its pursuit of high-value transactions by leveraging Phoenix's expertise in corporate advisory and acquisition financing.

Under the terms of the engagement, Phoenix will provide NexGen with tailored strategic guidance and facilitate the financing necessary to execute potential acquisitions. The collaboration aims to streamline NexGen's ability to identify and close deals in a very dynamic market.

Kris Orlowski, Chief Financial Officer of NexGen, highlighted the challenges facing the industry: "Current economic conditions have made it increasingly difficult for business owners to secure buyers with the financing needed to complete transactions. This partnership with Phoenix addresses that gap, enabling us to move decisively on opportunities."

Andre Sylvestre, Senior Corporate Advisor and Head of Advisory Services at Phoenix, emphasized their unique approach: "Our access to a diverse network of non-institutional funding sources across North America allows us to structure comprehensive financing solutions. This capability is critical for closing acquisition deals involving private companies."

About NexGen

NexGen Capital Partners Limited ('NexGen') is a Toronto-based private equity firm that specializes in acquiring controlling ownership positions in privately held companies through asset acquisitions, mergers, buyouts, financial restructuring, or turnarounds, NexGen aims to achieve an annualized ROI of at least 25% by injecting capital to fund accelerated revenue growth while implementing expense reductions. Our operational objective is to build our portfolio companies into significant market players through various strategies including funding of accelerated growth, strategic acquisitions and operational amplifications, generating substantial value creation for all shareholders. For more information on NexGen, please visit www.nexgenpartners.ca.

About Phoenix

Phoenix Corporate Finance Inc. is an independent mid-market corporate finance firm serving Canadian companies with alternative and secondary funding solutions. By tapping non-institutional and private capital sources, Phoenix expands financing options beyond traditional institutions, specializing in equity and debt underwriting for corporate, commercial, and ICI real estate transactions. Learn more at www.phoenixcorpfinance.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244277

SOURCE: NexGen Capital Partners Limited