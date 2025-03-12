EQS-News: JET2 PLC / Key word(s): Bond

Pricing of Repurchase of Convertible Bonds



12.03.2025 / 19:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN OR AT ANY ADDRESS IN, THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. Jet2 plc announces the final repurchase price of the repurchase of its existing convertible bonds due 2026 On Tuesday, 11 March 2025 Jet2 plc (the "Purchaser") announced that it had accepted for purchase £301.5 million in aggregate principal amount (approximately 99.0% of the remaining outstanding principal amount) of its existing £387,400,000 1.625% Guaranteed Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2026 with ISIN code: XS2351465179 (of which, as at Tuesday, 11 March 2025 £304,400,000 in aggregate principal amount remained outstanding) (the "Bonds") in connection with the invitation announced by the Purchaser on Tuesday, 11 March 2025 (the "Invitation"). The Purchaser hereby announces that the Final Repurchase Price payable by the Purchaser per £100,000 in principal amount of Bonds accepted for purchase will be £103,577.29, as calculated in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Invitation. Settlement of the repurchases pursuant to the Invitation is expected to occur on or around Tuesday, 18 March 2025, following which the Bonds repurchased will be cancelled in accordance with the terms and conditions. This announcement is released by Jet2 plc and contains information in relation to the Bonds that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as amended and as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law ("UK MAR"). For the purposes of UK MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law, this announcement is made by Gary Brown, Jet2 plc. For further information please contact: Jet2 plc

Steve Heapy, Chief Executive Officer

Gary Brown, Group Chief Financial Officer



0113 239 7692 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

Nominated Adviser

Katy Birkin / Camilla Hume / George Lawson



020 7220 0500 Rothschild & Co

Financial Adviser

John Deans / Peter Nicklin / Colm Burns

020 7280 5000 HSBC Bank plc

Joint Dealer Manager

Dan Kosary / Giorgio Milanese

020 7991 5647 Jefferies International Limited

Joint Dealer Manager

Ed Matthews / Dominik Gansloser / Patrick Kindler

020 7029 8000 Burson Buchanan

Financial PR

Richard Oldworth / Toto Berger 020 7466 5000

IMPORTANT INFORMATION THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO BUY OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL BONDS AND TENDERS OF BONDS FOR PURCHASE PURSUANT TO THE INVITATION WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED FROM HOLDERS OF BONDS IN ANY CIRCUMSTANCES IN WHICH SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION IS UNLAWFUL. IN THOSE JURISDICTIONS WHERE THE SECURITIES, BLUE SKY OR OTHER LAWS REQUIRE THE INVITATION TO BE MADE BY A LICENSED BROKER OR DEALER AND THE JOINT DEALER MANAGERS OR ANY OF THEIR RESPECTIVE AFFILIATES ARE SUCH A LICENSED BROKER OR DEALER IN ANY SUCH JURISDICTION, THE INVITATION SHALL BE DEEMED TO BE MADE BY SUCH JOINT DEALER MANAGER OR SUCH AFFILIATE, AS THE CASE MAY BE, ON BEHALF OF THE PURCHASER IN SUCH JURISDICTION. THE INVITATION HAS NOW EXPIRED. ROTHSCHILD & CO EQUITY MARKETS SOLUTIONS LIMITED ("ROTHSCHILD & CO"), WHICH IS AUTHORISED AND REGULATED BY THE FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY IN THE UNITED KINGDOM, IS ACTING EXCLUSIVELY FOR JET2 PLC AND FOR NO ONE ELSE IN CONNECTION WITH THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS REPURCHASE AND WILL NOT BE RESPONSIBLE TO ANYONE OTHER THAN JET2 PLC FOR PROVIDING THE PROTECTIONS AFFORDED TO ITS CLIENTS OR FOR PROVIDING ADVICE IN CONNECTION WITH THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS REPURCHASE. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



12.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

