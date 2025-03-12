Tidal Wave Auto Spa Soars to 290 Locations With Grand Opening in Sebring, FL

Top Four Conveyor Car Wash Celebrates Newest Location with One Week of Free Car Washes

Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is proud to announce the grand opening of its 290th location this week in Sebring, FL at 2700 US Hwy 27 N .

To celebrate the grand opening, Tidal Wave's brand-new Sebring location will offer eight days of free premium car washes March 12 through March 19. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4 , at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Tidal Wave Clean Club unlimited wash membership during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're excited to celebrate the opening of our 290th Tidal Wave location this week," said Founder and CEO, Scott Blackstock. "Florida is a key part of our 2025 growth strategy and were eager to bring our exceptional express car wash experience to more communities throughout the Sunshine State. Our Sebring location is built with industry-leading technology for the highest-quality car wash that is easy, efficient and enjoyable. We look forward to bringing clean car happiness to the Sebring community during grand opening week and beyond."

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 290 express wash locations across the United States, and currently operates twenty-three Florida locations. The company will continue to expand its Florida footprint throughout 2025 with brand-new express washes opening in Orlando , Kissimmee , Spring Hill , Brandon , Kenneth City , and more .

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

For additional information, including upcoming openings, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/ .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business, evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia, and is now the fourth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation with 290 locations sprawling 30 states. Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and outstanding customer service. In 2020, the company partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies for the past five years. Tidal Wave has continuously strived to make a positive impact in the communities they serve, and has raised over $3 million dollars for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through the company's fundraising program and annual philanthropic Charity Day event.

