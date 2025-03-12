Indianapolis, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025) - Exodus Moving & Storage was awarded Wheaton World Wide Moving Agent of the Year Thursday, February 27 at Wheaton's sixth annual Van Line Summit & Awards Gala. The award is given to the top interstate agent for Wheaton World Wide Moving that exemplifies putting customers first and the characteristics of quality, professionalism, empathy for customers, fellow agents, drivers and van line employees.

Exodus Moving & Storage is a family-owned business rooted in Colorado, proudly serving the community for nearly three decades. Led by Ilan and Carrie Levy, Exodus has built its reputation on providing seamless, stress-free moves for families, businesses and individuals across the state and across the country.

"With the moving industry, every day things change. So, we have flexibility, and we are there to find the best solutions for the customer," said Ilan Levy, Founder and President of Exodus. "That's the culture, and that's the crew."

The agency became part of the Wheaton network with the van line's acquisition of Arpin Van Lines in 2020 and transitioned to become a Wheaton agent in 2022. Throughout its journey, the team at Exodus has consistently provided an excellent customer experience.

"Exodus Moving & Storage really sets the standard when it comes to interstate moving companies," said Mark Kirschner, CEO of Wheaton World Wide Moving. "Ilan and Carrie have created a team and an environment that is all-in when it comes to customer service, reliability, operations…you name it, they are top notch on every level. We couldn't be more proud to award Exodus Moving & Storage the 2024 Agent of the Year Award."

Exodus Moving & Storage's March 2024 Agent of the Month distinction was the company's third recognition through the monthly award. Other recent awards include the 2024 and 2022 Customer Loyalty Award; the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Spire Award; the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Silver Hauling Award; and the 2023 and 2022 Silver Sales Award. The agency also celebrated a Driver of the Month award for its team: driver Felix Jimenez in August 2024.

The owners of the 2024 Wheaton Agent of the Year award-winning agency Exodus Moving & Storage of Johnstown, Colo., Ilan and Carrie Levy, accepted the award at the Wheaton World Wide Moving awards gala on February 27.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9524/244342_8e5e1b7964545822_001full.jpg

The owners of the 2024 Wheaton Agent of the Year award-winning agency Exodus Moving & Storage of Johnstown, Colo., Ilan and Carrie Levy, accepted the award at the Wheaton World Wide Moving awards gala on February 27.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9524/244342_8e5e1b7964545822_002full.jpg





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mkr_WRn0tiU

The Exodus Moving & Storage Team can be reached by phone at (970) 484-1488, in person at 8906 US HWY 34 Johnstown, CO 80534 and online at https://exodusmoving.com/. Watch the Wheaton Agent of the Year video on YouTube.

About Wheaton World Wide Moving

Wheaton | Bekins is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. The van line owns five household goods relocation brands, Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines, Stevens Worldwide Van Lines, Arpin Van Lines and Clark & Reid. The van line is the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., through its brands Wheaton | Bekins offers private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The United States military is one of the company's largest customers. The van line is partner to more than 350 Wheaton and Bekins agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.wheatonworldwide.com/why-wheaton/partners .

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244342

SOURCE: Wheaton World Wide Moving