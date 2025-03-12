Indianapolis, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025) - A & W Transfer & Storage of Amarillo, Tex., was awarded Bekins Van Lines Agent of the Year Thursday, February 27 at Bekins' sixth annual Van Line Summit & Awards Gala. The award is given to the top interstate agent for Bekins Van Lines that exemplifies putting customers first and the characteristics of quality, professionalism, empathy for customers, fellow agents, drivers and van line employees.

Selected as the Bekins Agent of the Month for July 2024, A & W has been family-owned and operated since 1956 and joined the Bekins system in 1969.

A & W Transfer & Storage is a fourth-generation family-owned and operated moving and storage company. Owner Pam Matheson Gonzalez grew up in the moving business, as her parents and grandparents founded the company back in the 1950s. She now works alongside her son, Brandon Gonzalez, Vice President of A & W. The Amarillo business is able to offer superior service because of its experienced people and its focus on relationships.

"I've always had a great team that works really, really hard. We still believe in customer service, and I always believe in taking care of my people," said Pam Matheson Gonzalez. "I believe in what we do. We hold the grandmother's hand; we hold the widow's hand. We walk the young family through this who are scared to death."

The team at A & W Transfer and Storage has made a continued positive impact on the van line throughout the 55 years they have been part of the network.

"I am so excited that Pam and her team have won this award. They really are a team player to the network, and it's obvious in talking to any of her employees the respect they have for her, and the love she has for them. She truly embodies what it means to be part of the Bekins Van Lines family," said April Milner, Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Move Management at Bekins Van Lines. "We're proud to call A & W Transfer and Storage our 2024 Agent of the Year."

A & W Transfer's July 2024 Agent of the Month distinction was the company's eighth recognition through the monthly award. Other recent awards include the 2024 Customer Loyalty Award; the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Spire Award; the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Silver Hauling Award; and the 2024 and 2022 Bronze Sales Award.

With an emotional acceptance speech, A & W Transfer & Storage owner Pam Matheson Gonzalez accepts the 2024 Bekins Van Lines Agent of the Year award from Bekins CEO Mark Kirschner and Bekins president Jim Gaw.

The A & W Transfer and Storage team can be reached by phone at (806) 373-9292, in person at 808 S Houston St., Amarillo, TX 79102 and online at https://www.moversamarillo.com/. Watch the Bekins Agent of the Year video on YouTube.

About Bekins Van Lines

Wheaton | Bekins is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. The van line owns five household goods relocation brands, Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines, Stevens Worldwide Van Lines, Arpin Van Lines and Clark & Reid. The van line is the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., through its brands Wheaton | Bekins offers private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The van line is partner to more than 350 Wheaton and Bekins agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.bekins.com/why-bekins/partners .

