Survey Reveals Global Healthcare Buyers Shifting IT Purchases to Regional Providers Amid Regulatory and Geopolitical Concerns

A newly conducted ad hoc international survey of 543 global healthcare IT buyers and decision-makers outside the United States (achieving a statistical accuracy of approximately ±4,2% at a 95% confidence level) reveals a growing preference for non-U.S. electronic patient health record (EHR/EPR) providers. The findings presented are solely the result of gathered polling and survey responses from international healthcare IT stakeholders, without interpretation or opinion-based analysis from external entities.

Key Findings from Respondent Survey

73% of European respondents indicated they will begin to avoid contracting with U.S.-based EHR & HIT vendors, primarily citing regulatory concerns, geopolitical tensions, and issues related to data sovereignty.

Another 12% reported actively transitioning or planning to transition their future and pending EHR investments towards European or regional (Latin America, Africa, Oceania) providers to better align with national compliance mandates.

Regional Breakdown of Respondents Indicating they are More Likely to Choose Non-U.S. EHR Vendors after Q1 2025 if non-U.S.-centric HIT alternatives were available:

India: 96% (of 62 respondents)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Czech Republic, Baltics, etc.): 67% (of 37 respondents)

DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland): 89% (of 124 respondents)

United Kingdom: 74% (of 101 respondents)

Southern Europe (Italy, Spain, France, Turkey, Greece): 61% (of 49 respondents)

Nordic and Northern Europe (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland): 95% (of 40 respondents)

Canada: 99% (of 60 respondents)

Others (Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, South America, Central America, Southeast Asia): 53% (of 70 respondents)

Factors Influencing Respondents' Decisions (Based on Survey Data)

Regulatory and Data Sovereignty Issues: 93% of all respondents identified heightened concerns over regulatory alignment and data sovereignty, significantly increasing the attractiveness of regional alternatives.

Geopolitical and Trade Tensions: 96% of all respondents reported that recent escalations in U.S. trade tensions, notably increased tariffs and retaliatory measures between the U.S., the European Union, Canada, and other international partners, have intensified their preference for regional vendors.

90% of respondents from India reported increased preference for domestic vendors due to national industrial policies incentivizing local manufacturing and IT.

Similarly, 88% of all EU respondents indicated protective measures favoring regional providers in 2025-2026.

Regional Vendor Preference: Survey participants explicitly expressed greater trust and confidence in regional vendors due to perceived compliance with local regulations and governance structures. Survey respondents from various nations noted that this preference mirrors similar purchasing trends observed across other industries. These include:

92% of all respondents reported increased reliance on EU-based cloud providers in place of U.S.-based companies, accelerated by recent trade disputes and regulatory scrutiny.

A significant majority of respondents from India, Eastern Europe, and Middle Eastern countries collectively expressed heightened concerns regarding cybersecurity and data security, leading to increased adoption of regional cybersecurity providers over U.S.-based companies in the coming year (97%).

Impact on U.S.-Based Healthcare IT Vendors

Respondents indicated that recent U.S. government actions-including escalating trade tensions, significant cuts to federal programs, and heightened geopolitical uncertainties - are exacerbating their concerns. According to nine in ten surveyed healthcare IT buyers, if U.S.-based EHR vendors aim to retain or expand their international market presence, they must swiftly adapt by ensuring regulatory compliance, building localized data centers, and establishing stronger local or regional partnerships.

Looking ahead, respondents suggest this trend may indicate a long-term shift rather than a temporary adjustment. While the current market sentiment strongly favors regional EHR solutions, surveyed respondents indicated that U.S. vendors still have an opportunity to remain competitive - provided they localize operations, establish regional headquarters, and ensure full compliance with regional data regulations. Failing to do so may lead to diminishing competitiveness in international markets.

About the Black Book Methodology

To determine an adequate sample size for surveying hospitals in countries with high Electronic Health Record (EHR) adoption rates, we used the standard sample size formula for finite populations, Where:

NNN = Population size (total number of hospitals in these countries)?

ZZZ = Z-score corresponding to the desired confidence level (1.96 for 95% confidence)?

PPP = Estimated proportion of the population with the attribute of interest (assumed to be 0.5 for maximum variability)?

EEE = Margin of error (e.g., 0.05 for ±5%)?

Based on available data, several countries have high EHR adoption rates among hospitals of 92-98% of the regions polled. Assuming these countries have approximately 1,500 hospitals each, the total population size (NNN) would be:

n=7,500×(1.96)2×0.5×(1-0.5)(0.05)2×(7,500-1)+(1.96)2×0.5×(1-0.5)n = \frac{7,500 \times (1.96)^2 \times 0.5 \times (1 - 0.5)}{(0.05)^2 \times (7,500 - 1) + (1.96)^2 \times 0.5 \times (1 - 0.5)}n=(0.05)2×(7,500-1)+(1.96)2×0.5×(1-0.5)7,500×(1.96)2×0.5×(1-0.5)

Thus: n=7,202.2519.8179˜363.5n = \frac{7,202.25}{19.8179} \approx 363.5n=19.81797,202.25˜363.5

To achieve a 95% confidence level with a ±5% margin of error, you should survey approximately 364 hospitals from countries with high EHR adoption rates. Black Book gathered 543 total survey respondents for the higher confidence level in accuracy.

