Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025) - March 13 is World Kidney Day. Now is the perfect time for Canadians to learn about kidney disease and their personal risk factors by taking The Kidney Foundation of Canada's risk awareness quiz.

World Kidney Day's annual campaign builds global awareness and encourages knowledge sharing. This year's theme - Are Your Kidneys OK? Detect early, protect kidney health - asks people to consider their risk factors and take action.

"We encourage Canadians to take 10 minutes out of their day on World Kidney Day to answer 10 simple questions about their health and lifestyle," said Elizabeth Myles, National Executive Director of The Kidney Foundation of Canada. "As people answer the quiz, they will learn more about what could cause kidney disease. It can help them understand if they are at higher risk and if they should be seeing a doctor or other healthcare provider to get tested."

To take The Kidney Foundation's quiz, visit kidney.ca/risk.

If risk factors are identified, kidney disease can be detected through simple blood and urine tests. "Catching kidney disease early and getting treatment can slow or halt its progression," said Ms. Myles. "Because there are often no symptoms until kidney disease is quite advanced, many people aren't aware that they have the disease until they've already lost most of their kidney function."

There is no cure for kidney failure. When kidneys fail, people need dialysis or a kidney transplant to survive.

People with known risk factors, which include diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, obesity or a family history of kidney disease should have their kidney health checked regularly. Being of Indigenous, African/Caribbean, Asian, South Asian, Hispanic, or Pacific Island descent also puts people at higher risk.

According to World Kidney Day statistics, "chronic kidney disease (CKD) is estimated to affect approximately 850 million people worldwide. If left undetected and not treated in a timely fashion, CKD can progress to kidney failure, leading to severe complications and premature mortality. By 2040, CKD is projected to become the 5th leading cause of years of life lost, highlighting the urgent need for global strategies to combat kidney disease."

In Canada, 1 in 10 people are affected by kidney disease. That's over 4 million Canadians.

Around the globe, non-profit organizations like The Kidney Foundation along with healthcare and allied professionals, leverage World Kidney Day to raise the profile of the importance of maintaining kidney health and to advocate for improved care for those living with and affected by kidney disease.

Celebrate World Kidney Day with us. Promote kidney health education! Use the hashtags AreYourKidneysOK WorldKidneyDay and TheKidneyFoundation to raise awareness about the importance of knowing the risk factors for kidney disease and the need for regular testing for high-risk populations.

Learn more about kidney disease and organ donation in Canada by exploring our fact sheets: Why Kidney Disease Should Matter to You or Why Canada Needs more Organ Donors.

World Kidney Day is a joint initiative of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations - World Kidney Alliance (IFKF-WKA).

- 30 -

About The Kidney Foundation of Canada

Excellent kidney health, optimal quality of life, and a cure for kidney disease. For 60 years, this vision has guided us to be a collaborative, inventive and focused leader in the development of programs, services, research opportunities and awareness campaigns that have had a positive impact on the millions of Canadians living with, or at risk of developing kidney disease. The Foundation's national research program has grown to become one of the most important sources of funding for scientists conducting kidney-related research. We are also committed to providing education, information and support about kidneys and kidney disease, and organ donation and transplantation. For more information, visit kidney.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244352

SOURCE: The Kidney Foundation of Canada