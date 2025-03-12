Indianapolis, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025) - Wheaton World Wide Moving held its sixth annual Van Line Summit & Awards Gala on Thursday, February 27, during which Wheaton Vice President of Operations Kevin Miller announced Gene Giles as the winner of the van line's annual Lifetime Achievement award. The distinguished recognition acknowledges the recipient's enduring dedication, accomplishments and substantial contributions with the moving and storage industry and highlights Gile's long-term commitment to excellence and the impactful role he has played in shaping and advancing the industry.

Giles began his household goods moving career in the early 1980s, driving for an Interstate Agent for Wheaton World Wide Moving in Jackson, Miss., Wooten Moving & Storage. Since that start in the Wheaton network, Giles has driven directly for the van line's corporate team for almost three decades, winning several Driver of the Month awards recognizing his customer service and safety records.

"Gene's customers frequently mention him by name in their reviews," said Kevin Miller, Vice President of Operations at Wheaton. "A recent testimonial from his customer said he should be training other moving company drivers in customer service."

As a top rated driver, Giles was chosen to haul a special trailer featuring Wheaton's support of Legacy List with Matt Paxton, a public television show that celebrates family memories during the downsizing process for older adults. The cast of the show was thrilled to see Giles and his trailer pull up to the California production site back in 2022. Show host Matt Paxton even rode around with Giles in the trailer.

"Gene's lifelong hard work and quality service over the past three decades have earned the van line numerous repeat and referral customers," said Mark Kirschner, CEO of Wheaton World Wide Moving. "He is a valuable member of the Wheaton team and is highly deserving of the Lifetime Achievement award."





Gene Giles (far right) accepts the Wheaton World Wide Moving 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award with his wife and daughter by his side. Wheaton Director of Traffic Doug Robinson (far left) presented the award.



Gene Giles accepts his award at the podium at Wheaton's Van Line Summit & Awards Gala.



Gene Giles hauls a custom-wrapped "Legacy List with Matt Paxton" trailer and got the chance to drive the show host, Matt Paxton, at a production site for the show.



About Wheaton World Wide Moving

Wheaton | Bekins is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. The van line owns five household goods relocation brands, Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines, Stevens Worldwide Van Lines, Arpin Van Lines and Clark & Reid. The van line is the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., through its brands Wheaton | Bekins offers private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The van line is partner to more than 350 Wheaton and Bekins agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.bekins.com/why-bekins/partners .

