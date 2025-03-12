Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.80 Per Share

WESTCHESTER, Ill., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the board of directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on April 22, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2025.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporatedfor more information and the latest company news.

CONTACTS:

Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242

Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323

