Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
KI-Revolution trifft Immobilienmarkt: Pioneers Partner Nabo zielt auf einen 2-Billionen-Dollar-Markt ab!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JYNM | ISIN: US4571871023 | Ticker-Symbol: CNP
Tradegate
12.03.25
16:05 Uhr
117,40 Euro
-4,40
-3,61 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
INGREDION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INGREDION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
119,70119,9521:21
119,65120,0521:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2025 21:10 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.80 Per Share

Finanznachrichten News

WESTCHESTER, Ill., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the board of directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on April 22, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2025.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporatedfor more information and the latest company news.

CONTACTS:

Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.