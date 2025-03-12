MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on March 26, 2025

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a technology pioneer delivering advanced perception solutions in autonomy and mobility, today announces that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 after the market close.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call and webcast, consisting of prepared remarks by management, a slide presentation, and a question-and-answer session at 1:30 PM PT/4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. Analysts and investors may pose questions for management during the live webcast on March 26, 2025, and may submit questions HERE in advance of the conference call.

The live webcast and slide presentation can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About MicroVision

MicroVision drives global adoption of innovative perception solutions to make mobility and autonomy safer. Fueled by engineering excellence in Redmond, Washington and Hamburg, Germany, MicroVision develops and supplies an integrated solution built on its perception software stack, incorporating application software and processing data from differentiated sensor systems. MicroVision's proprietary technology solutions deliver enhanced safety for a variety of industrial applications, including robotics, automated warehouse, and agriculture, and the automotive industry accelerating advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving, as well as for military applications. With deep roots in MEMS-based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software, MicroVision has the expertise to deliver safe mobility at the speed of life.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MAVIN, MOVIA, and MOSAIK are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Marketing@MicroVision.com

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire