Super Products Inc.: Brand New Trading Card Release Includes Extraordinary Original Relics Such As: Actual Pieces of 1776 Declaration of Independence Printing, Pieces of George Washington's 2nd Inaugural Podium, and Incredible Redemption Cards for Rev War

Collectors and history enthusiasts, prepare for an unparalleled experience! The highly anticipated 2025 Pieces of the Past: 1776 The Freedom Fighters Edition partnership with Eric C. Caren and The Caren Archive is here, delivering an extraordinary connection to the nation's founding moments. This latest release proudly features an authentic relic from one of the most pivotal moments in American history-a piece of the very podium used by George Washington during his second inaugural address in 1793.

George Washington's 2nd Inauguration Podium Card

2025 Pieces of the Past: 1776 The Freedom Fighters Edition

This groundbreaking trading card series, produced by Pieces of the Past, continues its tradition of preserving and sharing tangible pieces of history with collectors worldwide. The Freedom Fighters Edition pays tribute to the courageous individuals who shaped the course of American history, from revolutionary heroes to the Founding Fathers.

This set was only made possible through its partnership with Eric C. Caren and The Caren Archive, Inc. Eric Caren is the man dubbed by both the mainstream and trade press as: THE BABE RUTH OF HISTORICAL COLLECTING. Eric Caren brings with him 60 years of experience and expertise. He owns a whopping 1 million item collection, has authored 12 books, furnished the nucleus of the half billion dollar Newseum, and is the founder and author of "The Pioneer Age of Comic Books" chapter in the Overstreet Guide. He has had 9 single owner auctions at Christie's, Sotheby's, Bohmans, Swann, Cowans, etc. Additionally, he was a vendor and licensee of The New York Times. Memberships include: The American Antiquarian Society, The Grolier Club, The National Press Club, and Eric was an early Director of The Ephemera Society of America.

"This is my first of many planned partnerships with "Pieces of the Past," a leader in the historical trading card space. I couldn't be prouder of the original Revolutionary War relics which I located and vetted, nor the finished product; from the design of the cards, to the wrappers, to the beautifully colorful custom made wooden exhibition boxes. This product is educational, fun, and exciting! It reminds me why I loved collecting trading cards half a century ago!" Eric C. Caren - The Caren Archive and The Eric C. Caren Collection.

"Holding a piece of the podium where George Washington delivered his second inaugural speech is like holding a fragment of history itself. This is more than just a collectible-it's a tribute to the enduring legacy of the United States." Scott Allen, Co-Founder of Super Products Inc.

Each card in The Freedom Fighters Edition is designed with stunning detail, featuring rare relics and original historical documents. The limited-edition cards containing fragments of Washington's podium offer collectors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own an artifact from America's earliest years. The set even features actual words from the Declaration of Independence printed during The American Revolution.

Whether you are a seasoned collector or a passionate historian, The Freedom Fighters Edition brings history to life in a way never seen before. For any collector curious about the selection of items, Eric C. Caren wants to assure everyone that the pieces of memorabilia came from already damaged, incomplete, stained, torn, and otherwise compromised originals.

A short list of the memorabilia used to produce this collection includes: George Washington's 2nd Inauguration Podium, Benjamin Franklin letterpress printing, a 1776 printing of the Declaration of Independence, John Adams personally chopped wood, Colonial American cannonballs, wood from the War of 1812 ship USS Independence, Revolutionary War powder horn, musket balls, wood from "Old Ironsides" USS Constitution, and more incredible relic items.

One customer stated "This product has set a new standard for historical trading cards. The bar is now higher than ever!"

The 2025 Pieces of the Past: 1776 The Freedom Fighters Edition is available now at select retailers and online. Due to the rarity of these artifacts, quantities are extremely limited. Secure your place in history today.

About Super Products Inc.

Super Products Inc. is dedicated to bringing history to collectors through unique and tangible memorabilia. With a commitment to authenticity and storytelling, our trading card series provides an extraordinary way to connect with the past and preserve it for future generations.

