Mittwoch, 12.03.2025
ACCESS Newswire
12.03.2025 23:02 Uhr
86 Leser
Logo Brands Extends Licensing Agreement With the NBA

Finanznachrichten News

Multi-Year Renewal Ensures Continued Availability of Premium NBA-Branded Merchandise.

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2025 / Logo Brands, Inc. is proud to announce the renewal of its licensing agreement with the National Basketball Association (NBA), reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality, officially licensed fan gear to basketball enthusiasts nationwide.

Exclusive NBA Drinkware

Exclusive NBA Drinkware
Two 34oz Quencher Bottles featuring the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks logos, showcasing premium, officially licensed designs perfect for fans to stay hydrated in style.

Through this multi-year agreement, Logo Brands will continue to manufacture, produce, and distribute a wide range of NBA-branded merchandise, including outdoor and stadium essentials such as tents, chairs, tables, and stadium seating. The company will also offer home and lifestyle products, including throws, pillows, drinkware, ceramic and glassware, home textiles, totes, and more - ensuring fans can showcase their team spirit wherever they go.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the NBA and continue providing fans with premium products that celebrate their passion for the game," said Jason Potts, Vice President of Pro Licensing/Key Accounts at Logo Brands. "This renewal not only strengthens our relationship with the league but also allows us to offer a great assortment of NBA products, all backed by our lifetime guarantee-ensuring fans can enjoy these products for many years to come."

NBA-licensed products from Logo Brands will be available through major retailers, including Fanatics, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy, Lids, MarMaxx, Hudson News, Rally House, and Walmart, as well as on the Logo Brands e-commerce website.

About Logo Brands

Logo Brands is a premier manufacturer of officially licensed products for more than 800 colleges and professional leagues, including the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS, and NASCAR. The company's diverse product line spans outdoor lifestyle, home living, and on-the-go categories, with over 900 product lines developed since its inception. Founded in 2000 as a family business, Logo Brands started by shipping tailgate chairs from a garage outside of Memphis, Tennessee, and has since grown into an industry leader, now headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Contact Information

Aubree Snider
Marketing Manager
aubree@logobrands.com
(615) 236-2693

SOURCE: Logo Brands



