Edinburgh, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025) - VoucherCart announces the launch of its new reservation module for Mews Property Management System (PMS), enabling hotels to offer a seamless self-service booking experience for voucher and gift card redemptions. The integration addresses a critical gap in the hotel booking ecosystem by allowing guests to redeem vouchers and gift cards during the reservation process without staff intervention.

The new module provides a dedicated portal where voucher recipients can enter their codes and book accommodations within the scope of their voucher validity and usage conditions. The system automatically applies the voucher value to the reservation and synchronizes with the hotel's Mews PMS, eliminating the need for manual voucher and gift card redemption.

"This integration allows hotels to sell bookable vouchers for overnight stays, multi-day stays, and room packages while significantly reducing administrative overhead," said Steven Elson who heads the Partnerships & Integration team at VoucherCart. "When guests make reservations, the system automatically redeems vouchers and applies deposits to the reservation, creating operational efficiencies by eliminating manual processes."

Unlike other solutions in the market, VoucherCart's module specifically targets the voucher redemption challenge rather than replacing existing booking engines. The system integrates directly with Mews PMS, maintaining inventory synchronization while providing a streamlined guest experience.

The reservation module is already available to Mews PMS users, who can contact VoucherCart's support team for implementation. According to the company, development is underway to extend similar functionality to other leading PMS platforms for integration in 2025 and 2026.

